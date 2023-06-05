Home / Sports / Wwe News / Damian Priest fires uber-confident salvo at Seth Rollins ahead of title clash on WWE Raw

Damian Priest fires uber-confident salvo at Seth Rollins ahead of title clash on WWE Raw

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jun 05, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Rollins will be defending his title for the first time having won it recently at the Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to square off against Damian Priest on Monday night Raw. Rollins will be defending his title for the first time having won it recently at the Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to square off against Damian Priest on Monday night Raw.(Twitter/@ArcherOfInfamy)
World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to square off against Damian Priest on Monday night Raw.(Twitter/@ArcherOfInfamy)

Official Twitter account of WWE posted about the title clash between Priest and Rollins. "Can @ArcherofInfamy dethrone World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins tomorrow night on #WWERaw live at@XLCenter?," tweeted WWE.

ALSO READ| ‘WWE is fake fighting’: World No.3 UFC flyweight star Kai Kara-France

Meanwhile, before the high stake match, Priest is looking uber-confident and has predicted victory for himself. He took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself and Rollins. He captioned it as "I will rise!"

Rollins had surpassed AJ Styles in a head-to-head fight to become the World Heavyweight Champion. In the last episode of Raw, Damian Priest had teamed up with fellow The Judgement Day member Finn Balor and fought a tag team match against Rollins and Styles. Priest and Balor had suffered a humiliating defeat in the match. Come Monday night Raw, Priest would be looking to take revenge on Rollins.

Recently, Priest had accepted Rollins' challenge. In a video message on Twitte, Priest said "Seth, making an open challenge is noble but very foolish. Consider your open challenge closed because I accept. Now in the main event of Monday Night RAW where I've always belonged, Damian Priest brings the World Heavyweight Championship home to The Judgment Day.

Priest's boastfulness and thirst for revenge, has aroused the interest of fans who are expecting a tough battle between the two superstars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wwe wwe raw
wwe wwe raw
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out