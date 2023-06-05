Damian Priest fires uber-confident salvo at Seth Rollins ahead of title clash on WWE Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to square off against Damian Priest on Monday night Raw. Rollins will be defending his title for the first time having won it recently at the Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to square off against Damian Priest on Monday night Raw.(Twitter/@ArcherOfInfamy)

Official Twitter account of WWE posted about the title clash between Priest and Rollins. "Can @ArcherofInfamy dethrone World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins tomorrow night on #WWERaw live at@XLCenter?," tweeted WWE.

Meanwhile, before the high stake match, Priest is looking uber-confident and has predicted victory for himself. He took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself and Rollins. He captioned it as "I will rise!"

Rollins had surpassed AJ Styles in a head-to-head fight to become the World Heavyweight Champion. In the last episode of Raw, Damian Priest had teamed up with fellow The Judgement Day member Finn Balor and fought a tag team match against Rollins and Styles. Priest and Balor had suffered a humiliating defeat in the match. Come Monday night Raw, Priest would be looking to take revenge on Rollins.

Recently, Priest had accepted Rollins' challenge. In a video message on Twitte, Priest said "Seth, making an open challenge is noble but very foolish. Consider your open challenge closed because I accept. Now in the main event of Monday Night RAW where I've always belonged, Damian Priest brings the World Heavyweight Championship home to The Judgment Day.

Priest's boastfulness and thirst for revenge, has aroused the interest of fans who are expecting a tough battle between the two superstars.