‘WWE is fake fighting’: World No.3 UFC flyweight star Kai Kara-France

Recently, Star Sports facilitated an interview of UFC fighter Kai Kara-France who is world No.3 in Flyweight category. In the interview, Kai talked about his compatriot, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and also gave his thoughts on heavyweight champion Jon Jones. During the interview, Kai also spoke on the prospect of making a move to bantamweight. He also weighed in on a comparison between WWE and UFC. Kai Kara-France.(Getty Images)

Here are the excerpts from the interview of World No. 3 UFC fighter Kai Kara-France.

Both you and Israel Adesanya are from New Zealand, how much has Adesanya helped in promoting MMA in your country, considering his prominent stature in UFC?

It's been massive when you got someone like him who is an icon in the word. He is a product of New Zealand combat sports, so definitely puts more spotlight, is more mainstream. All the New Zealand is behind him, they are watching and when we got a fight, they are supporting us. We are privileged to be able to do this and represent our country.

What's your take on Jon Jones who is often hailed as "the best ever MMA fighter"?

I am not really one to judge anybody. But I feel like he is not pound-for-pound best in the world. It's Alex Volkanevski and Israel Adesanya, they are pound-for-pound best fighters in the world. The legacy that Jon Jones has behind, he[Jon Jones] was one of the greatest but I don't feel like, he is the pound-for-pound best fighter. But yeah, that's just me and my two cents.

Do you have any plans to make the move from flyweight to bantamweight?

No, my home is flyweight. For me, that's the perfect weight for me, for my height. And that's where I am at my best. But never say never, who knows the next future. If I do lots of bantamweight and compete. But for now, my eyes are set on winning that flyweight world title.

What are your thoughts on the recent merger between WWE and UFC?

I don't really look into it. WWE is fake fighting, UFC is real fighting, that's where my energy is. But I grew up watching WWE. Some guys are iconic like The Rock "Dwayne Johnson".

In your 2022 fight against current flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, you had lost by technical knockout. After almost a year since then, how confident are you of your skills against Moreno? If you earn a title match against Moreno in near future, do you believe you can beat him?

Definitely, thing about me, thing about where I come from, we are born to fight, that's what we love to do. And I like to chance myself against the best guys. It's a fight that I want to run back. Congrats to Brandon, he is the champion but I am still in my career, I am still coming. I am still not gonna stop until I get that one back, until I get to that flyweight title fight and until I get that flyweight belt. I am here to beat the best in the world.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in the main event of UFC fight night , Amir Albazi surpassed Kai Kara-France in flyweight category in a closely fought contest. Amir won by 48-47, 48-47 and 47-48 against world no.3 Kai at the end of five rounds.

In the co-main event, Alex Caceres defeated Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision in the featherweight category. Caceres won with final scores of 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 at the end of three rounds.