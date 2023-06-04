‘It’s lonely at the top’: Roman Reigns' emotional post takes Twitter by storm

Cracks in The Bloodline further widened on Friday night SmackDown. The Usos met Roman Reigns in the ring, where the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was flanked by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Dramatic talks happened amongst the group members in the aftermath of Jimmy Uso's attack on Reigns at Night of Champions 2023. The talks eventually ended with Sikoa hitting Jimmy with a Samoan Spike. Roman Reigns(Twitter)

With Sikoa's latest attack on Jimmy, The Bloodline is on its way to crumble and fans speculate that The Tribal Chief might not be able to hold the group together anymore. Amid all this, Reigns took to Twitter on Saturday and posted two pictures of himself holding the latest unveiled Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt. He captioned both pictures with an emotional message for his fans and tagged Sikoa and Heyman.

"It’s lonely at the top," posted Reigns.

Reigns' latest post can interpreted as his acknowledgement of the grave situation within The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief has seemingly admitted that all The Bloodline members might eventually desert the group. Meanwhile, Reigns is basking in the glory of his histroic 1000-day title run at the top as the Universal Champion.

Fans are excited in knowing about Jey Uso's actions in upcoming episodes. In the wake of Reigns rejecting Jimmy's offer of forgetting the past and remaining united as a group, he was hit by Sikoa. In the current scenario, Jey is holding his cards and it's still unclear whether he would rebel against Reigns or not. On Friday, Reigns and Co. had left the ring after Jimmy was assaulted but Jey remained to cosole and help his brother.

For Jey, it's a big dilemma to choose between Jimmy who is his real life brother and Reigns who is his real life cousin. The Bloodline is still one of the top stables in WWE and Jey would think twice before leaving the group. But at the same time, Jey might want to side up with his brother Jimmy in the current scenario.