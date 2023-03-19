‘Dead man walking’: Sheamus' dig at Gunther before title clash at WrestleMania

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night, was expected to decide the final contender to challenge Gunther in the Intercontinental title match at WrestleMania 39. On Friday, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus locked horns with each other in a bid to punch their ticket for The Showcase Of The Immortals but their fight was interrupted by Gunther and Imperium.

Both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will fight against Gunther at WrestleMania 39 in a triple threat match.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WWE official Adam Pearce then decided that both McIntyre and Sheamus will fight against Gunther at WrestleMania 39 in a triple threat match. The official update has been added to the match card for the two-day WWE extravaganza.

ALSO READ| ‘Now, it’s undeniable’: UFC commentator on Jon Jones' recognition as GOAT

Although Gunther has now held the Intercontinental title for the longest time this century, it remains to be seen whether he will continue his reign after The Show of Shows.

Meanwhile, Sheamus took to Twitter to express his deep excitement on getting a chance to claim the title at WrestleMania.

"Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania after Triple Threat Mania," tweeted Sheamus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sheamus also took a dig at Gunther in reply to a video of the champion posted by WWE. He tweeted "All i see is fear in this video. This man is running scared. The weight of the IC Title on his shoulder has finally taken its toll. Dead man walking. #guntapper".

Both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will fight against Gunther at WrestleMania 39 in a triple threat match.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Celtic Warrior went a step further and took another jibe at both of his opponents calling them 'Backstabber' and 'Sandbagger'. He tweeted "Wrestlemania Main Event Night One: Sheamus V Backstabber V Sandbagger.. these weak men won’t prevail. #ICTitle".

Both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will fight against Gunther at WrestleMania 39 in a triple threat match.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WrestleMania 39 is set to take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2.

Both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will fight against Gunther at WrestleMania 39 in a triple threat match.(Twitter)