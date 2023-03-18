‘Now, it’s undeniable’: UFC commentator on Jon Jones' recognition as GOAT

Jon Jones became only the eighth UFC fighter to have won titles in two different weight categories after he lifted the heavyweight crown with a win over Ciryl Gane in UFC 285 in the first week of March, this year. Earlier, Jones had become the light heavyweight champion after surpassing Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. Jon Jones(AFP)

The emphatic win for heavyweight title came after Jones' return from a three-year hiatus and in his debut fight in the weight division. Jones took merely two minutes and four seconds to force Gane to submit and there couldn't have been a more dominant way to stamp his authority as a GOAT in UFC.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan who has called Jones’ career from the start in August 2008 at UFC 87, has reflected on his historic win in UFC 285. Rogan emphasised that Jones is indeed the GOAT

“Jon Jones is the GOAT,” Rogan said on the Joe Rogan Experience.

“Now, it’s undeniable. There was all this debate until he submitted Ciryl Gane and became the heavyweight champion. No one can f*** with that," he added.

Meanwhile, Jones has started preparations for his title defense against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. There is any official confirmation but it's very likely that Jones and Miocic will take on each other at UFC 290, which is scheduled to take place during the promotion’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas on July 8.

Recently, Jones and Miocic engaged in a war of words on Twitter in which 'Bones' accused the American fighter of trying to evade the upcoming fight. However, 40-years-old Miocic refuted the rumours about him trying to dodge the fight against Jones and tweeted "See you in July".

Jones had earlier threatened Miocic during the UFC 285 post-fight press conference. He had said “I say this respectfully to Stipe — I would take time off from being a firefighter right now. And I mean that with all due respect.”

“My whole world is going to be focused on him. This is the biggest opportunity in my life to beat the heavyweight GOAT and I’m going give it everything I’ve got, absolutely everything I’ve got," Jones had added.