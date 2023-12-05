Drew McIntyre takes indirect shot at CM Punk, says ‘Apparently you can get fired…’

CM Punk's shocking return to WWE has been a major talking point and while fans have loved the reintroduction of the controversial superstar, not many in the roster have shwon a similar reaction. An animated video of the current WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins expressing anger over Punk's return following the conclusion of Survivor Series had gone viral on social media.

File photo of WWE superstar Drew McIntyre(WWE)

And now former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has taken indirect shots at Punk. McIntyre, who kicked-off the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, without taking any names targeted Punk. “Apparently you can get fired, released, leave, do what you want for a bunch of time, come back to the company, and you’re instantly forgiven these days,” he said.

McIntyre's address was followed by “CM Punk” chants in the arena before he mentioned that the message could have been for someone else. After the address, McIntyre engaged in a match against Sami Zayn, which he won.

McIntyre, who had aligned with The Judgement Day for the War Games, also vented his frustration on the poster of upcoming PPV event The Royal Rumble.

WWE released the poster for the 2024 Royal Rumble, which featured the faces of 22 individual talents, but McIntyre’s photo was nowhere to be found.

The wrestler took to ‘X’ and asked: “Are you starting to understand my frustrations now?”

Punk returned to WWE after nine years at the end of the Survivor Series show on Saturday night in his hometown of Chicago. It is, however, hard to predict what WWE has instore for Punk.

McIntyre is currently involved in a feud with old foe Jey Uso.

Meanwhile Punk in his first address after making a return said “It looks like hell froze over. And when I mean hell froze over I mean this is me standing in a WWE ring on Monday Night Raw with a live microphone in my hand.”

He added: "“I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money.”

