‘Every man has his limits…’: Rey Mysterio's tweet after hitting Dominik Mysterio on WWE SmackDown, breaks the internet

On Friday night SmackDown, Rey Mysterio lost to LA Knight in a one-on-one fight. While the fight against Knight was on, Rey's son came to the sidelines of the ring and watched the bout unfold.

Rey Mysterio; Dominik Mysterio(Twitter)

As soon as the match was over, Dominik got into the ring and pressured his father to fight him at WrestleMania. But as always, Rey denied and left the ring. Dominik then took out his frustration on his mother and sister who were present in the arena. He insulted his mother and mocked her for marrying a deadbeat guy like Rey. It was then that Rey lost his temper and hit Dominik causing him to fall down. He also accepted Dominik's challenge of a fight at WrestleMania 39.

After hitting Dominik Mysterio, Rey took to Twitter and posted "Every man has his limits…Don’t forget, she’s not only your mother, but my wife. See you at #WrestleMania". His tweet went viral on social media.

For quite sometime, Rey had been evading his son's tactis of pressurising him into a fight. Recently, Rey had become the first wrestler to be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame. Even on the day of the official announcement, the master of the 619 was humiliated by his son who interrupted one of the greatest moments of his wrestling career.

The fight between Rey and Dominik has been officially added to the WrestleMania match card. "After enduring months of disrespect,@ReyMysterio will finally step in the squared circle in a highly-personal showdown against his own son, @DomMysterio35, at #WrestleMania," tweeted WWE WrestleMania.

WWE wrestler Santos Escobar reacted to the news of Rey vs Dominik fight and wrote "Finally…" on Twitter.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to be a two-night premium event in Los Angeles on Saturday April 1, and Sunday, April 2. The main fight of the extravaganza will be a title clash between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and 2023 Royal Rumble Winner Cody Rhodes.

