In the midst of the ongoing promotional war between WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a 41-year-old former WWE Superstar has sparked speculation about a potential comeback to professional wrestling.

Ryback reveals his comeback with AEW. (Image Credit: WWE)

Ryback, who parted ways with WWE back in August 2016 due to a contract dispute, has been absent from the wrestling scene since 2018 but recently hinted at a possible return on his YouTube channel.

The Big Guy, uploaded a montage of footage showcasing his past wrestling career, intriguing fans by flashing the AEW logo at the beginning of the video. With WWE and AEW vying for the top talents in the industry, Ryback's potential move to AEW adds fuel to the rivalry between the two promotions.

Ryback's YouTube Montage. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In a recent episode of The Ryback Show, the former WWE Superstar revealed an interesting tidbit about his finishing move, the Shell Shock. He disclosed that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had requested that fellow WWE veteran Big Show kick out of his signature move. This revelation sheds light on the behind-the-scenes decisions made by McMahon and the creative direction of WWE.

However, the 41-year-old wrestler expressed no qualms about Big Show kicking out of his finishing move, understanding McMahon's reasoning behind the decision. He acknowledged that McMahon wanted to maintain an element of surprise and excitement for younger viewers, particularly children who may not predict the outcome of wrestling matches as easily as adults.

By having Big Show kicked out of the Shell Shock, it lament Ryback as a formidable threat to Randy Orton, with whom he was set to face off for the title.

The former champion has kept himself engaged with his fanbase through his official YouTube channel, amassing an impressive following of 431,000 subscribers since his departure from WWE. His online presence and interactions with wrestling fans have kept the possibility of his return alive.

While it remains uncertain whether Ryback's teaser is a genuine indication of joining AEW or simply a playful gesture aimed at wrestling enthusiasts, his previous accomplishments and unique persona have left an indelible mark on the minds of wrestling fans. If he were to make a comeback, it would undoubtedly create a buzz within the wrestling community.

As the promotional war between WWE and AEW continues to unfold, fans around the globe eagerly await further developments regarding Ryback's potential return to professional wrestling.