‘I only have one regret…’: Roman Reigns brutally trolls WWE superstar on latest SmackDown episode

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
May 20, 2023 03:44 PM IST

The Bloodline members cut a promo before their upcoming high stake tag team match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions 2023.

Roman Reigns marked his appearance on WWE SmackDown alongwith Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa on Friday night. The Bloodline members cut a promo before their upcoming high stake tag team match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions 2023.

Roman Reigns(Twitter)

During the promo, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns came face to face with WWE Tag Team Champions Owens-Zayn. The Tribal Chief trash talked Zayn and said: "I only have one regret & that's wasting my life on you!".

Notably, Zayn was earlier a member of The Bloodline and was known as The Honorary Uce. Zayn was ousted from the group after he betrayed Reigns at 2023 Royal Rumble and hit The Tribal Chief with a chair. At 2023 Royal Rumble, Reigns defeated Owens in a head-to-head fight and after getting the victory, The Bloodline members inflicted further pain and misery on KO. During the beatdown on Owens, Reigns ordered Zayn to slam KO with a chair. But Zayn rather choose to slam the chair on Reigns' back. Zayn's actions lead to his merciless beatdown by other Bloodline members and since then The Master Strategist became a foe for the group.

Later, Reigns locked horns with Zayn at 2023 Elimination Chamber and successfully defended his title by emerging victorious in the high voltage encounter.

Meanwhile, on Friday night SmackDown, Zayn proclaimed that he and Owens would emerge victorious against Reigns & Sikoa at Night of Champions 2023.

On Friday night SmackDown, Pretty Deadly surpassed The Brawling Brutes, Asuka conquered Zelina Vega in one-on-one fight. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated LA Knight & Rick Boogs in a tag team match. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn overpowered Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon in a women's tag team match. The Latino World Order(LWO) surpassed The Usos in a tag team match which saw interference by Owens-Zayn.

