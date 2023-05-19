WWE live event to be held in India in September 2023: What we know so far

There are millions of fans of WWE in India and the company is bringing its live event to the country to entertain them. During the recent Moffettnathanson conference, WWE CEO Nick Khan has announced that the India live event will take place in September 2023. WWE didn't confirm whether it will be a premium live event or a house show(one that is not televised). Indian WWE wrestler Veer Mahan(Twitter)

Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston took to Twitter and posted "WWE CEO Nick Khan breaks some news right now at MoffettNathanson conference talk. He says $WWE will do a live event in India this September."

The last time WWE did a live event in India was in December 2017. In 2017, Triple H and Jinder Mahal performed in the live event which happened in New Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Hundreds of WWE fans had thronged to the stadium to watch the live event. The first time a WWE live event had happened in India in 1996. In the past, WWE superstars like John Cena, Mark Henry, Charlotte Flair, Kane and others have visited India as a part of their promotional tours.

Meanwhile, there is no official announcement about the venue of upcoming 2023 live event in India. Some fans are speculating that the venue might be New Delhi, based on past record.

Recently, Indus Sher stable which comprises of Indian WWE wrestlers namely Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Sanga were picked into the Raw brand in the 2023 WWE Draft.Fans are speculating that some of the wrestlers from Indus Sher might perform in the live event in India.

