Kane shares how he felt after removing his mask for the first time on WWE

WWE superstar wrestler Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) is currently away from the limelight and serving the people through his position of Mayor of Knox County in USA. His fans have been waiting for the WWE Hall of Famer to return to action.Kane's contemporary and his most famous partner The Undertaker retired from WWE on 22 November 2020 at the age of 55 years.

In a recent interview with PW Mania, the 55-year-old Kane answered questions on speculations about his return to WWE and the possibility of a retirement match.

"I’ll always leave that door open. In WWE we never say never. I don’t know what will happen. I do some stuff here and there in the WWE. That’s a part of me and it’s something I enjoy and want to do for the rest of my life. If it’s something in the ring, I don’t know. Maybe you have to ask Kane that question," said Kane.

The 55-year-old superstar went down the memory lane and reminisced the moment when he had taken off his mask.

“I was pumped about it. It was a change. I felt that Kane had gotten rather stale. The mask while it was a great asset because it provided a mystique and mystery that nobody else had, and also because we use our face a lot to show people emotion which is what WWE is all about and getting the audience to feel what you feel, I couldn’t do that they way I wanted to because of the mask and felt I was pretty limited. I was excited to do it. It was a different character," said Kane

"Kane went from being this physical monster that didn’t talk and the most emotion you got from him was a head tilt, which was very ambiguous and it meant that something bad was about to happen to somebody, to Kane now being a psychological monster. He went from being a Michael Myers to a Hannibal Lecter. To me, that’s more terrifying. Now you have a big, huge guy who is all messed up on the inside although he looked normal on the outside. The scars were on the inside and his psyche. To me, that’s much more terrifying than a masked dude running around. I was excited about it. I didn’t know it would do what it did and that it would be a completely different character. It was almost like debuting and starting all over again, except at a much higher level because you had all this history behind you," he added.

