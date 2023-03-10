‘Revenge is coming’: Sami Zayn's post on Jey Uso and The Bloodline goes viral

WWE fans experienced one of the most shocking moments in recent times when Jey Uso betrayed Sami Zayn and sided with the Bloodline to beat the former Honorary Uce. It happened on Monday night RAW where Jimmy Uso and Zayn faced off in a one-on-one contest in which The Master Strategist emerged victorious. After Zayn's victory, Jey dragged him into the ring and joined Jimmy and Solo Sikoa in slamming the former member before Cody Rhodes came to the rescue.

On Friday, Zayn took to Twitter and posted a picture of the moment when Jey was slamming him in the ring while his brother Jimmy watched on. "Revenge is coming," Zayn captioned the picture.

With his post, Zayn has further hyped up his ongoing tussle with Roman Reigns and Co. Quite clearly, the 38-year-old will be eyeing a big revenge against The Bloodline in times to come. The possibility of Jey joining hands with Zayn is out of the picture now, so The Master Strategist will have to look for other options to take down The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief.

Zayn has been trying to strike an alliance with Kevin Owens but has failed in bringing him on board thus far. But speculations are rife that Owens-Zayn will eventually take on the Usos in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship title in WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title against Cody Rhodes in The Showcase of the Immortals- WrestleMania 39. Cody booked his ticket for the extravaganza after his triumph in the 2023 Royal Rumble.