Kurt Angle informs fans about health issues, set to undergo neck fusion surgery in 2024

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest former WWE wrestlers. But in recent times, the 54-year-old has been affected by health issues. In March, Angle underwent a back surgery.

Kurt Angle.(WWE)

In the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," the Olympic gold medallist has informed his fans about another surgery that he might have to undergo in near future. Angle said that after his back surgery, he was advised not to work out for six weeks but he violated that suggestion. He informed that nonetheless he was happy with the result of the surgery.

"I hope my doctor is not listening to this. The day I got out of the hospital after my surgery, I went and worked out. I was supposed to take six weeks off, but I never stopped working out. I worked out the day of my surgery, the day after that, and the day after that. What I did is, I did a lot of stuff sitting so I wouldn’t affect my back, because they told me I couldn’t carry more than five pounds. Now, I was lifting more than five pounds, and I think that I probably didn’t listen to them in that aspect, but I wasn’t literally carrying it while I was walking. I was sitting while I was lifting. So I did leg presses sitting down. I did my bench press sitting down. I did my military press sitting down. Everything I did was sitting down, so I took care of my back, but I didn’t want to miss my workouts," said Angle.

"I’m good, not too bad. I still have pain in my lower back, but I don’t have pain running down my legs anymore. They kicked that, but the pain in my back is still there. It’s unfortunate, but I can deal with this. I couldn’t deal with the pain going down my legs. So, I’m happy with the surgery, he added.

The WWE Hall of Famer further revealed that he would undergo neck surgery in 2024. Meanwhile, he hopes that his back fully heals so that he can goof around with his kids.

"The crazy thing is I haven’t been able to really play with them the way I want to because I had my knees replaced and my back surgery. Before that, it was all bothering me. I was really messed up. My neck is messed up. Next is my neck surgery. I’m probably going to have fusion next year. Hopefully, that’ll help my body, and eventually, I’ll be able to play with my kids. My knees — I’ve been able to come out of that pretty good. So once my back heals, I’ll start being able to play with my kids, throw them around the pool, carry them on my back, doing that kind of stuff. I want to be like a real father to my kids," explained Angle.

