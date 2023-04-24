List of 30 greatest WWE title changes

In the history of WWE, there have been many superstar wrestlers who went on to become champions. The likes of Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, The Rock, John Cena, Triple H fought in high-voltage clashes, giving their all to lift the title belts. Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had been involved in epic fights even as he has defended the title several times. Roman Reigns: Brock Lesnar; John Cena(File Images)

On Sunday, Official YouTube channel of WWE reminisced and shared highlights of the 30 greatest WWE title changes which involved high stake competition, superstar wrestlers and memorable matches.

Here is the list as shared by WWE.

30. Roman Reigns defeats Triple H at WrestleMania 32 to become WWE Champion

29. Rey Mysterio defeats The Miz on Raw to win vacant WWE Championship

28. The Undertaker defeats Psycho Sid at WrestleMania 13 to win WWE Championship

27. Jinder Mahal defeats Randy Orton at Backlash to win WWE Championship

26. The Miz defeats Randy Orton on Raw to win WWE Championship

25. Brock Lesnar defeats Kofi Kingston on SmackDown to become WWE Champion

24. John Cena defeats The Rock at WrestleMania 29 to become WWE Champion

23. Randy Orton defeats Triple H at No Mercy to become WWE Champion

22. Triple H wins 2016 Royal Rumble to become the new WWE Champion

21. Eddie Guerrero defeats Brock Lesnar at No Way Out to become WWE Champion

20. The Rock defeats Mankind at Survivor Series to become WWE Champion

19. The Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 6 to become WWE Champion

18. AJ Styles defeats Jinder Mahal on SmackDown to become WWE Champion

17. Big E defeats Bobby Lashley on Raw to become WWE Champion

16. Shawn Michaels defeats Bret Hart at Survivor Series to become WWE Champion

15. John Cena defeats JBL at WrestleMania 21 to become WWE Champion

14. Randy Savage defeats Ted DiBiase at WrestleMania IV to become WWE Champion

13. Daniel Bryan wins triple threat at WrestleMania 30 to become WWE Champion

12. The Rock defeats Triple H at Backlash to become WWE Champion

11. Brock Lesnar defeats The Rock at SummerSlam to become WWE Champion

10. Edge defeats John Cena at New Year’s Revolution to become WWE Champion

9. Ric Flair wins the 1992 Royal Rumble to become WWE Champion

8. Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become WWE Champion

7. Shawn Michaels defeats Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12 to become WWE Champion

6. John Cena defeats AJ Styles at Royal Rumble to become WWE Champion

5. Hulk Hogan defeats The Iron Sheik at MSG to become WWE Champion

4. Stone Cold defeats Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14 to become WWE Champion

3. Seth Rollins cashes in at WrestleMania 31 to become new WWE Champion

2. Kofi Kingston defeats Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to become WWE Champion

1. Mankind defeats The Rock on Raw to become WWE Champion