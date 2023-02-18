List of major titles won by WWE Superstar ‘Roman Reigns’

The reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is all set to defend his title against Sami Zayn in the Elimination Chamber 2023 on Saturday. Known as 'The Tribal Chief', the superstar wrestler has become a legendary figure over the last few years. His team called 'Bloodline' which comprises Reigns, the Usos(Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman(as manager) has turned into one of the most iconic groups in the history of WWE.

As Sami Zayn was an honorary member of the group and then betrayed Reigns during the 2023 Royal Rumble, the upcoming clash between the two superstars has become a high-voltage contest. Zayn had betrayed the Tribal Chief by not following his order of beating Kevin Owens with a steel chair during the match. Instead he had gone one step further and slammed the chair on Reigns, which had led the Bloodline to unleash all their wrath at their former teammate.

Here is the list of the major titles won by Reigns during his illustrious career.

-WWE Universal Championship (2-times)

-WWE Championship (4-times)

-WWE United States Championship (1-time)

-WWE Intercontinental Championship (1-time)

-WWE Tag Team Championship (1-time with Seth Rollins as The Shield)

-Men’s Royal Rumble match winner 2015

-Elimination Chamber match winner 2018

-WWE World Heavyweight Champion( 3-times)

On Thursday, Reigns completed 900 days as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion since achieving the honour by beating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in Payback in 2020. If Reign wins against Zayn, he will square off against Cody Rhodes in The Show of Shows- WrestleMania39.