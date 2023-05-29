‘Lost the battle, won the war’: Sami Zayn takes cryptic dig at Roman Reigns after WWE Night of Champions 2023

Sami Zayn is one of the foremost enemies of The Bloodline and Roman Reigns currently. Zayn is pumped up after retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title with Kevin Owens against the duo of Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (File Photo)

On Monday, Zayn took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself, teasing Reigns after retaining his tag team title at Night of Champions 2023. In a cryptic dig at Reigns, Zayn captioned the picture as: "Lost the battle, won the war."

While it's unclear what Zayn meant by the caption. It might be that by "lost the battle" was referring to his unceremonious ouster from The Bloodline after a beatdown at 2023 Royal Rumble. "Won the war' might be a dig at the current state of The Bloodline which is on the verge of breaking apart after Jimmy Uso's attack on Reigns at Night of Champions 2023. Notably, Jimmy superkicked The Tribal Chief twice during the match between Reigns-Sikoa and Owens-Zayn. Jimmy's actions had eventually helped Zayn-Owens grab the win in the high stake encounter.

Interestingly, Zayn has been sowing the seeds of betrayal in the minds of The Usos for quite sometime. He has been provoking The Usos to part ways from Reigns. With Jimmy's attack on Reigns, Zayn might have felt sweet revenge and a sense of accomplishment in his ambitions, hence the term " won the war".

After Jimmy's sensational attack on Reigns on Saturday night, there are has been no official word from The Tribal Chief about what action he might take against The Usos. Fans are speculating a huge crackdown on The Usos from Reigns in the wake of Jimmy's betrayal on Saturday.

Paul Heyman's latest tweet: "Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC .We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown," has added to the suspense on what's in store for The Usos.

Fans are awaiting for the upcoming Friday night SmackDown episode to learn what path The Bloodline will take after Saturday's senstional incident.