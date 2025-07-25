Ric Flair breaks down after Hulk Hogan dies, Undertaker ends beef to pay tribute to the Hulkster; Vince McMahon too...

Hulk Hogan, one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling history, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest. The news sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, as fans and fellow wrestlers struggled to come to terms with the loss of a legend who helped shape the golden era of WWE. Ric Flair breaks down in tears after Hulk Hogan's demise(X and AP image)

Hogan played a pivotal role in making professional wrestling a global phenomenon and the rise of the WWE, as he leaves behind a legacy that defined an entire generation of sports entertainment.

Police in Clearwater, Florida, confirmed they responded to a medical emergency involving cardiac arrest at Hogan’s residence on Thursday morning. The wrestling icon was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

16-time WWE champion Ric Flair, who shared several in-ring moments with Hogan, couldn't control his tears during a live interview while talking about his former colleague and good friend.

Check TMZ Video:

The Nature Boy revealed in the same interview with TMZ that he spoke with Hulk's former manager, Jimmy Hart, on Wednesday when he ensured Hogan "was fine."

"To have this happen is just horrible," Flair said.

He further recalled an incident when Hogan helped him with financial assistance during his son's rehab, a gesture that he will never forget.

"My son went to six rehabs. He never... my insurance didn't cover rehab, so Hulk lent me money one time to keep him in rehab and keep him off life support. So, I have never forgotten that. And I went to pay him back, and he said, 'You never have to pay me back, I'm here for you.' And then when I was dying in the hospital, I don't remember, but he was the first one there. So how do you forget something like that?" Flair revealed.

Another WWE legend, The Undertaker, also paid a rich tribute to Hoganand ended his beef with him.

“The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan,” The Undertaker wrote on social media.

The rivalry between The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) and Hulk Hogan dates back to the early 1990s, with tensions peaking at the 1991 Survivor Series. That night marked a major turning point as The Undertaker, then a rising star, defeated Hogan to win his first WWE Championship—a victory clouded by behind-the-scenes friction and controversy that spilt beyond the ring.

Vince McMahon also posted a note on social media where he called Hogan the greatest WWE superstar of all time while giving a fitting tribute to him.

"The world lost a treasure today," McMahon's statement began. "Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE superstar of ALL TIME. Someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled--and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience, whom he appreciated, respected and loved. He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, 'Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.' Today, we pray for him," he wrote