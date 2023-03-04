Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes steal the show: 5 Ups & 3 Downs from WWE SmackDown

Last week's SmackDown on 3 March was a lacklustre effort, leaving fans wondering if this week's episode would be any better. Fortunately, this week's show did not disappoint, with WWE delivering two hours of entertaining wrestling action. Although not every segment was a hit, the overall show was a solid watch.

One of the highlights of the night was the electrifying showdown between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The two wrestlers put on an impressive display of athleticism and showmanship, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Another high point was Rhea Ripley's dominating performance, showing why she's a force to be reckoned with in the ring.

However, there were a few low points to the night as well. The tag team split between Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio left fans scratching their heads, as it seemed to come out of nowhere and was quickly overshadowed by the standard promo train trope. Additionally, the segment featuring 'Uncle Howdy' was lackluster and failed to deliver the expected impact.

Overall, though, SmackDown delivered an entertaining show that left fans excited for what's to come in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.