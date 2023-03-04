Cody Rhodes almost formed a faction with AEW stars, reveals FTR's Dax Harwood

Former WWE star Cody Rhodes was close to forming a faction with FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in AEW, according to a recent revelation on Dax's podcast. The proposed group would have also included Arn Anderson's son, Brock, as an enforcer.

The abandoned faction was discussed before FTR joined forces with MJF and others to create The Pinnacle. Cody and FTR's roles would have been to teach and mentor Brock, helping him grow as a performer.

Dax Harwood

However, the plan was ultimately scrapped as Cody didn't want to turn heel at the time, and the group would have required everyone to play a villainous role. As a result, FTR went on to form The Pinnacle, and Cody eventually left AEW to return to WWE.

Brock Anderson has continued to learn from his father and is currently not involved in AEW's major programming. While the faction never materialized, fans can still imagine what could have been with this intriguing glimpse into what might have been a memorable alliance.

Cody Garrett Runnels Rhodes is a prominent American wrestler who has made a name for himself in both WWE and AEW. He boasts an impressive track record, having held the TNT Championship title three times in AEW and the Intercontinental Championship title twice in WWE.