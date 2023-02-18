Roman Reigns' major ally posts ‘blood emoji’ filled Instagram story before 2023 Elimination Chamber match

Current Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on former Inter-continental champion Sami Zayn in the 2023 Elimination Chamber match on Saturday in Montreal, Canada. The high-voltage clash is being dubbed as the one of the greatest battles before ever on the road to WrestleMania. And the existing rivalry between the two superstar wrestlers has further added to the excitement of the fans who are expecting a blockbuster contest.

Reigns who is the chief of his group called 'The Bloodline' will be competing without the presence of the USOs(Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) by his side during his upcoming match against Zayn. He has asked his cousins to stay home and watch the bout on television. But Solo Sikoa is expected to present in the Bell Center where the bout will be fought.

On Friday, Sikoa took to Instagram and posted a story about having flown to Montreal, Canada. He used a blood emoji which seemed to be symbolise either the Bloodline or the prospect of Zayn's brutal defeat at the hands of The Tribal Chief.

Here is a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story:

Screengrab of Solo Sikoa's Instagram story (Instagram)

During the 2023 Royal Rumble match, Zayn betrayed Reigns by not following his orders of slamming a steel chair on a defeated Kevin Owens. And instead he chose to attack Reigns with the same chair, it was then that Sikoa took the matter in his own hands and brutally beat Zayn by teaming up with Jimmy Uso while Jey Uso walked away from the situation.

Meanwhile, Zayn issued an open warning against Reigns during an interaction with spectators on SmackDown on Friday."Roman Reigns, écoute-moi bien. Demain soir, t'es chez moi, tabarnac!(Roman Reigns, listen to me closely. Tomorrow night, you're in my house, goddamn it!)", roared Zayn in front of the crowd.

"It's not just Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn. Tomorrow night it's Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn and the entire city of Montreal," he said during the fiery speech.