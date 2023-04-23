Seth Rollins shares a three-word reaction to match against Omos at WWE Backlash 2023

WWE have officially announced that Seth Rollins will take on Nigerian Giant Omos at Backlash 2023. Fans are very surprised by the booking as the two superstars haven't had much interaction in recent times.

Seth Rollins will take on Nigerian Giant Omos at Backlash 2023(Twitter)

On Twitter, WWE posted " @WWERollins goes head-to-head with @TheGiantOmos for the first time ever at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico!".

Rollins reacted to the news of upcoming fight against Omos and posted a GIF having the words “ALLLLLLLL RIGHTY THEN.” The Visionary also took to Instagram and made a request to his fans for the high-voltage contest. He excitingly appealed to the fans to sing his entrance theme song when he would make his way to the ring for the fight against Omos.

"Time to sing PR," Rollins posted on Instagram.

In the upcoming two weeks before Backlash 2023, WWE might pit Rollins and Omos against each other to build hype before their summit clash at the blockbuster event. Omos' last appearnce on WWE came on April 3 RAW after WrestleMania. At The Showcase of the Immortals, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar had defeated Omos in a head-to-head fight.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Friday night SmackDown, Gunther overcame Xavier Woods in an Intercontinental title match. Damian Priest & Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar in a tag team contest. Braun Strowman & Ricochet surpassed The Viking Raiders. In the women's tag team title match, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan conquered Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green. In another exciting contest, Solo Sikoa overpowered long-time rival Matt Riddle.

