Xavier Woods reacts to loss against Gunther in Intercontinental title match on WWE SmackDown

Xavier Woods' dream of becoming the WWE Intercontinental Champion got shattered as he was defeated by Gunther in a one-to-one contest on Friday night SmackDown. Gunther vs Xavier Woods(Twitter)

In an interview to WWE after the loss, Woods seemingly indicated the absence of his partners Big E and Kofi Kingston as one of the reasons for the loss. He regretted that he let go the opportunity of becoming Intercontinental Champion after getting a title shot for the first time in 13 years since he started out in WWE.

ALSO READ| Kurt Angle talks about former WWE wrestler who would smoke ‘weed’ before matches

"This was my shot. I hadn’t had a shot at the Intercontinental Championship since I’d been here. I got here in 2010. It’s 2023. I had one shot at Gunther, I had one shot to become champion, and I failed, and I didn’t do it. I have no Kofi here, I have no [Big] E here. We’re all about the power of positivity, but it’s not always easy," said Woods.

He further talked about moving on from the loss and getting back to work. Woods also emphasized that he might not get a title shot again.

"I don’t know what to do next, besides move forward. What is moving forward? I have no idea. But shots like this for me, specifically guys like me, come once in a career apparently. So I don’t know if I’ll ever get a shot at that again. So yes, Gunther won. Yes, Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion. I am not. So we go to work," added The New Day member.

Meanwhile, in other matches on Friday night SmackDown, Damian Priest & Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar in a tag team contest. Braun Strowman & Ricochet surpassed The Viking Raiders. In the women's tag team title match, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan conquered Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green. In another exciting contest, Solo Sikoa overpowered long-time rival Matt Riddle.