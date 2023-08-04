Sheamus ‘frustrated’, says WWE ‘wasted’ his momentum after Clash at the Castle

Once dubbed as a top-tier fighter, WWE superstar Sheamus does not appear to be quite satisfied with the way the wrestling promotion has treated him recently. Sheamus has not featured on a WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) since last year’s WrestleMania. Sheamus’ fight against Gunther in September, last year, was much-appreciated but that has hardly done enough to pacify the Irish professional wrestler. In the latest interaction with Daily Star, Sheamus revealed that WWE did not make full use of the “organic momentum” that he had garnered having fought in the last year’s PLE.

"What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere. It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating. I did the War Games thing [after Clash at the Castle] but that was s*** - that’s how I felt, though others might have felt differently,” Sheamus recalled.

The Intercontinental Championship fight between Sheamus and Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle is considered by many as the greatest battle of 2022. Sheamus had a great chance to clinch the title in front of his home crowd in Cardiff but The Celtic Warrior could not utilise the advantage. The two fierce competitors were involved in a top-notch, old-school style of fighting in the championship bout. Both Sheamus and Gunther displayed superb prowess to enthral WWE fans. The reigning champion came up with a lariat to seal the win and retain the title.

WWE came back to London earlier this year for a high-profile PLE — Money in the Bank — at the O2. Sheamus had failed to book his berth in that event. The 45-year-old expressed his frustration over not getting a chance to take part in the Money in the Bank. “I was gutted about Money in the Bank, but obviously delighted Butch was in there and did a hell of a job. Ridge the night before against Theory, I'd have liked to have seen him get a bit more time in there,” Sheamus said.

One of the most accomplished WWE fighters in recent times, Sheamus won the World Heavyweight Champion four times. He won the United States Champion twice. The 2010 King of the Ring was also crowned the winner of the 2012 Royal Rumble Match. Sheamus won the Money in the Bank contract back in 2015.

