Steve Blackman to Mr. Kennedy: A look at 5 one-hit wonders of WWE

The WWE ring has proved to be a perfect launchpad for innumerable newcomers and rookies. The wrestling body thanks to its glitz, glamour and immense popularity, is a career-defining brand for a number of professional wrestlers. The story, sadly, has not been the same for all. Over the decades, there have been many wrestlers who made good starts, only to finally fizzle out. Here, we talk about five fighters who simply failed to make full use of the grand stage of WWE. A look at five fighters who simply failed to make full use of the grand stage of WWE(WWE)

5. Steve Blackman

Steve Blackman came from a martial arts background.He kicked off his WWE stint on a promising note remaining unbeaten for nearly a year. His sensational run even included a memorable win against The Rock. Blackman won the WWE Hardcore Championship six times but that didn’t change his fortunes. Eventually, WWE decided to side-line him. An injury in 2001 also played a devastating role in his career.

4. Mr. Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy’s name may seem as a misfit on this list of WWE wrestlers but considering the skillset he possessed, the American professional wrestler simply could not live up to the expectations. Mr. Kennedy lasted three-and-a-half years in WWE. He also succeeded in winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Though he could never cash in due to a career-ruining injury. Mr. Kennedy was suspended by WWE for his alleged involvement in a steroid scandal. He did make a return to the ring but his post-recovery phase was not memorable by any means.

3. Vladimir Kozlov

Just like Steve Blackman, Vladimir Kozlov was unbeaten in WWE for almost one year. Despite getting off to a flying start, the Ukrainian-American wrestler lost steam soon. Kozlov’s defeat to The Undertaker proved to be a turning point in his career, albeit in a negative way. He later decided to move to WWECW.

2. MVP

MVP did not have a long WWE tenure but his association with the brand was full of memorable achievements. MVP could never win the WWE Championship. He had defeated Marty Garner on his No Mercy debut.

1.Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones was poised to do big in WWE. The organisation decided to team him up with The Undertaker. The duo was scheduled to fight on the same side against Big Show and A-Train at the WrestleMania XIX. WWE later decided to strip Jones of the high-profile WrestleMania bout. After training at the Ohio Valley Wrestling, Jones scripted a return to WWE. Sadly, Jones could not match the level of his competitors in WWE, following his return.

