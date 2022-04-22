‘To see support from back home in India is nothing short of incredible’: WWE star Veer Mahaan

Ever since his introduction in the main roster of WWE Raw, Veer Mahaan has put up a dominant show. He started his journey on a strong note and took down the Mysterio's - Dominik and Rey in his Raw debut. The Indian was then promoted to take on the former WWE Heavyweight Champion Rey in the following week, but he ended up in the ring against his son Dominik.

Dominik was not a big challenge for the Indian as the match lasted for less than 10 minutes and the former was later stretchered off the ring. Mahaan repeated a similar show in the past week on Raw with Jeff Brooks facing the wrath of the former baseball enthusiast this time.

Since his introduction in the main roster, WWE has witnessed a significant rise in the viewership among the Indian audience. As per an official data, the week Mahaan made his debut, WWE RAW witnessed above 9 percent rise in viewership as compared to previous weeks average.

The wrestler is overwhelmed with the appreciation and thanked his fans back in India for showing immense support.

“To see the support from back home in India is nothing short of incredible. WWE fans in India are some of the most passionate in the world, and the staggering numbers who tuned-in to watch WrestleMania and my RAW debut only goes to prove that,” said Mahaan.

Talking about WrestleMania, which was a two-day event, the annual pay-per-view also got a similar response from the Indian audience.

As per an official data released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, WrestleMania 38 was seen by a staggering 56.1 million people in India on Sony Sports Network.

Total viewership of WrestleMania 38 was up by 29 percent year-on-year, compared with WrestleMania 37 in 2021. Live viewership of WrestleMania Saturday was up 34 percent year-on-year, with WrestleMania Sunday viewership up 33 percent year-on-year.

