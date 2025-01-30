Triple H 'speechless' after Undertaker, Shawn Michaels surprise him with WWE Hall of Fame induction, Stephanie appears

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, the Chief Content Officer, will headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The Game, a 14-time World Champion, will take his rightful place among the pantheon of legends after Shawn Michaels (real name Michael Hickenbottom) and The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) broke the news to him during a private event. Triple H has been a pioneer in the world of professions wrestling, let alone WWE(Getty)

"HBK and The Undertaker have made an executive decision here. Though you are in the Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X, it is only fitting that 'The Cerebral Assassin', 'The Game' Triple H, at WrestleMania, takes his place in the WWE Hall of Fame," said Michaels, leaving Levesque emotional.

Levesque, as his friend mentioned, was first inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the notorious faction 'D-Generation X', involving Michaels, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg Jesse James, X-Pac and the late great Chyna, also known as the Ninth Wonder of the World. However, the 'Triple H' gimmick is what Levesque a legend in the world of professional wrestling.

Debuting in the WWE (then the World Wrestling Federation) in 1995, Levesque, from Hunter Hearst Helmsley, transformed into Triple H, and went on to carve out a legendary career for himself. He was instrumental during two WWE's peak – first as a performer during the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era and the PG Era as a performer and then in the modern era as the head of creative.

The Game's legendary career

'The Game' retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 38, leaving his boots in the middle of the ring. His last televised match was a no-disqualification match against Randy Orton during the pandemic. Besides being the WWE and World Champions multiple times, Triple H is also a five-time Intercontinental Champion and a three-time tag champ. His rivalry with The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mankind (Mick Foley), Undertaker, Michaels and John Cena is the stuff of epic proportions.

"So, from a guy that has something to say about everything, I am speechless. I'm going to kill Nick as I leave here (jokingly). You're going to see somebody flying off the window. I don't know what else to say but thank you," said Triple H which hugging both Michaels and Taker. As icing on the cake, his wife Stephanie McMahon emerged from backstage and embraced her husband. She later took to X to express her surprise at the announcement.

"You got me too, @shawnmichaels and @undertaker! It is my honour to witness your brotherhood. Thank you for making the Executive Decision because you know Paul never would! Congratulations to my King @TripleH! You have more than earned your place in Immortality #WWEHOF class of 2025," she posted.