Vince McMahon resurfaces at Super Bowl 2025 amid scandal

Vince McMahon has been keeping a low profile ever since his shocking WWE exit in 2024, but the controversial wrestling mogul made a rare public appearance at Super Bowl 2025.

A viral social media photo captured McMahon enjoying the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, dressed in a formal shirt and trousers. He wasn’t alone—joining him were his son Shane McMahon, WWE legend The Undertaker, and Hall of Famers The Bella Twins.

The mega event was packed with A-list celebrities, including Taylor Swift and the US President Donald Trump.

McMahon has largely disappeared from the public eye since facing serious allegations of sex trafficking and misconduct involving former WWE EVP John Laurinaitis. The scandal forced him to resign from TKO Group Holdings and sell all of his WWE stock.

According to media reports, recent developments in the lawsuit have now officially named Brock Lesnar, confirming rumours that McMahon allegedly attempted to use Janel Grant for sexual favours to re-sign a major WWE star in 2021.

While the federal investigation continues, McMahon is reportedly exploring new business ventures, including the formation of a new sports-based company.