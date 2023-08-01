Watch: Seth Rollins left fuming, confronts fan for calling him 'fake champion' during live WWE SuperShow event

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been one of the most reliable and power-packed performers in recent times. Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at the WWE Night of Champions in May this year. Despite this, Rollins’ wrestling career has not been devoid of criticism. Recently, at the WWE live event held in Miami, Rollins was seen confronting a fan for calling him a “fake champion.” At the WWE live event held in Miami, Rollins was seen confronting a fan for calling him a “fake champion.”

Needless to say, the jibe did not go down well with ‘The Architect’ who decided to react to the fan’s remarks quite grudgingly. “Being a fighting champion is taking its toll on me. I have one guy over here, that guy right there, called me a fake champion," Seth Rollins responded while pointing at the fan.

“I am here in your city sweating buckets, bleeding my own blood. I am far from a fake ass champion. I am a fighting champion because you and I deserve a champion that's gonna sweat and bleed his own blood,” the 37-year-old added.

In the video, Seth Rollins can be seen addressing fans after the match. The clip has clocked more than 263K views, so far.

The incident took place after Seth Rollins defended his title against SummerSlam opponent Finn Balor. Following his win over Balor, Rollins decided to address the crowd. As Rollins addressed the fans, the crowd kept on chanting “kick him out”.

Seth Rollins was crowned the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion after defeating AJ Styles at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Rollins has so far defended his title 17 times across multiple WWE events. Roman Reigns’ supreme run as WWE Universal Champion forced Triple H to launch the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins’ topsy turvy interaction with spectators is not something new and he was previously attacked by a fan during a live show on RAW in November 2021 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Elisah Spencer, 24, had tackled Rollins as the WWE star left the ring during the live show of Monday Night RAW. Security officials had to intervene to control the situation. "It's terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay,” Rollins told TMZ following the chilling incident.

