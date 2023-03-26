Watch: WWE's 'viral' playlist for rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Omos ahead of WrestleMania 39

The WWE Universe is waiting with excitement for the high-octane contest between The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar and The Nigerian Giant Omos at WresleMania 39.

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar and The Nigerian Giant Omos will lock horns with each other at WresleMania 39. (Twitter)

On Saturday, WWE released a video playlist chronicling the rivalry between Lesnar and Omos. In the video, Omos' manager MVP can be seen calling Lesnar a 'coward' who is a no-match for the gigantic and powerful Nigerian wrestler. The video also includes highlights from the first meeting between Lesnar and Omos which turned into a scuffle after The Nigerian Giant refused to let go off Lesnar's hand during a handshake. Lesnar had then stomped on Omos' feet which prompted the Nigerian Giant to throw The Beast Incarnate off the top rope from the ring.

"Watch the rivalry between @BrockLesnar and @TheGiantOmos before their colossal showdown at #WrestleMania 39, presented by @Cricketnation.#WWEPlaylist," tweeted WWE.

Watch the Video Playlist here:

Recently, on his YouTube Channel, WWE wrestler Kurt Angle weighed in on the upcoming fight between Lesnar and Omos at WrestleMania 39.

"Well, I think it’s a great idea. You have to remember Brock is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career. Brock’s always been these main event matches with all the top guys. I think now he’s at the point in his career where he has to start giving back and not being at these top-level matches for World Championships but trying to build other talent, and I think it’s a great idea," said Angle.

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of Friday night SmackDown, WrestleMania 39 match card received a major update. Rey Mysterio finally accepted his son Dominik's challenge of a one-on-one fight at The Showcase Of The Immortals. Rey gave in to Dominik's demands after his son insulted his wife and his daughter who were present in the arena to witness the luchador's fight against LA Knight.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to be a two-night premium event at Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The main event of the extravaganza will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.