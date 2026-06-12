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WFI cracks down on age fraud, disqualifies 500-plus wrestlers at U-17 ranking meet

WFI cracks down on age fraud, disqualifies 500-plus wrestlers at U-17 ranking meet

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 12:17 pm IST
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New Delhi, In a sweeping crackdown on age fraud, more than 500 wrestlers were disqualified from the U-17 National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda after the Wrestling Federation of India introduced a stringent Aadhaar-based verification system that exposed widespread discrepancies in age and birth records.

WFI cracks down on age fraud, disqualifies 500-plus wrestlers at U-17 ranking meet

The tournament, held from June 6 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, saw around 1,200 wrestlers register across men's freestyle, Greco Roman and women's categories.

Apart from the mandatory birth certificates used for age verification, wrestlers were asked to produce Aadhaar cards linked to their mobile numbers and provide OTP authentication through the Aadhaar app, which maintains a record of changes made to the document.

The exercise led to the disqualification of nearly 500 wrestlers around 300 in men's freestyle, 125 in Greco Roman and about 50 in women's wrestling after discrepancies emerged between details mentioned in birth certificates and Aadhaar records.

In several cases, the place of birth and date of birth recorded in Aadhaar did not match those mentioned in birth certificates, many of which had been issued years after the wrestler's birth.

The federation recently suspended five wrestlers after detecting fake birth certificates during scrutiny of documents, underlining its resolve to tackle manipulation of age records.

WFI officials said the same verification protocol would be enforced at upcoming age-group events, including the U-17 World Championship women's trials in Sonepat on June 14 and the men's trials in Lucknow on June 15, as the federation intensifies its crackdown on age fraud.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Sports / WWE / WFI cracks down on age fraud, disqualifies 500-plus wrestlers at U-17 ranking meet
Home / Sports / WWE / WFI cracks down on age fraud, disqualifies 500-plus wrestlers at U-17 ranking meet
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