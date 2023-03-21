Watch: Cody Rhodes predicts Roman Reigns' 'terrible' future after title loss at WrestleMania 39

On Monday night RAW, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief marked his appearance on the show alongwith Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and manager Paul Heyman. Reigns and his group The Bloodline was being acknowledged by the crowd at St. Louis when Rhodes interrupted their address.

Cody Rhodes(left) confronted Roman Reigns on WWE RAW(Twitter)

In the face-to-face confrontation, both Reigns and Cody had a go at each other. Reigns took a dig at Cody's father and brother. In a jibe at Cody's past in WWE, Reigns highlighted how The American Nightmare had run away because he didn't want to do The Stardust gimmick.

After Reigns' trash talk, 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody vowed to defeat The Tribal Chief in their upcoming match at WrestleMania 39. He humiliated The Tribal Chief by saying that on April 3 Reigns would be without his titles and The Bloodline will fall apart. Cody predicted Jey Uso to abandon Reigns first, followed by the rest of The Bloodline. He mocked The Head Of The Table by saying that he would be a man without a family, a chief without a tribe and a Roman with no more Reigns on April 3.

Reigns left the ring immediately after Cody finished his trash talk. But Solo Sikoa stayed back and he was hit by Cody. Sikoa then wanted to fight The American Nightmare but Reigns stopped him from doing so. The Bloodline then retreated and left the arena.

Meanwhile, the biggest takeaway of the night was the acceptance of Kevin Owens' and Sami Zayn's challenge by the Usos. Owens and Zayn reinforced their friendship on the show. And the Usos accepted their challenge of having Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title match at WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania 39 will be held in Los Angeles as a two-night premium event on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.