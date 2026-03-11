WWE 2K26 review: Faster gameplay, iconic returns make wrestling simulation fun again, but similar issues persist

WrestleMania is just around the corner, as is the new annual WWE game. WWE 2K26 is here, and the hype is real. Right off the bat, no other game captures WWE quite like 2K26. Just like a real soap opera, the gameplay blends sport with entertainment, creating a dynamic real-time experience for players worldwide. CM Punk, the current World Heavyweight Champion, is the poster boy for 2K26, and the Showcase mode lets players relive some of Punk’s most iconic matches over the years. More importantly, the gameplay makes the game fun again, an element that had long been missing since classics like WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain and the mixed reception to WWE All Stars. Players can throw opponents off stages, slam them into dumpsters, or toss them from an ambulance onto stairs, concrete floors and backstage areas. There are interactive entrances that allow players to blast up the pyros. The superstars can interact with the crowd or even taunt them. The biggest addition to the game is the “stamina” system, which leaves superstars visibly winded when they run out of gas during matches. Once the stamina bar turns from yellow to purple, superstars cannot sprint for long or use reversals. Only when the meter completely empties and resets do players regain the option to reverse an opponent’s moves. This new dynamic makes the gameplay tougher, as every offensive and defensive move inside the ring carries greater weight.

WWE 2k26 has the best graphics in the franchise (WWE)

Blast from the past The returns of the Dumpster match, Inferno Match, I Quit, and Three Stages of Hell are a riot. The Three Stages of Hell allows the user to choose three different match stipulations and wrestle through them, in two-out-of-three falls style. The Dumpster match is like the Casket or Ambulance match, where you must defeat the opponent by throwing them into a box they don't want to be in. The Inferno match makes its grand return from the SmackDown vs Raw series. When you perform moves during the match, the temperature rises around the ring, and once the maximum level has been attained, you need to throw your opponent into the flames for the win. The graphics during the Inferno match are to die for (pun intended), making WWE 2K26 the best-looking game of the franchise. The MyRise The MyRise mode, which lets players create their own superstar, follows the Archetype system. The story revolves around a former top star returning from a lengthy break in a bid to rediscover his mojo in the ring. It is well-rounded and packed with surprises – anything more would spoil the experience. MyRise also follows a more coherent storytelling formula, offering players a glimpse into how WWE works in real time. Showcase The Showcase in WWE 2K26 centres on the highs and lows of CM Punk’s career. It is arguably the most contentious part of the entire game and is likely to be its most polarising feature. While the matches featuring Punk are engaging, there are some glaring omissions that are hard to ignore. For instance, there is no mention of why Punk left WWE for nearly a decade. Wrestlers who have since joined rival companies are also absent, meaning there's no fantasy match-up between Punk and Edge. There is also no reference to the famous Pipebomb promo, one of the biggest talking points of Punk’s career. One of the highlights of the Showcase, however, is the ability to rewrite certain moments from Punk’s career. Players can even embody Bret Hart to alter the result of the infamous Montreal match against Shawn Michaels. The mode includes several “what if” scenarios that players can explore. The Showcase begins with last year’s WrestleMania, where both Punk and Roman Reigns were betrayed by Paul Heyman. The Island The Island is an upgrade from last year and offers players an alternative reality, allowing them to take part in a Street Fighter 6 World Tour–style multiplayer experience. Here, players can create their own wrestlers and compete in open-world, PG-style quests while also going head-to-head on leaderboards. Personally, not a fan of this mode, and it was a bit of a bummer in WWE 2K25 as well. New additions Players in WWE 2K26 can now draft rosters across multiple brands – WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown – against an AI-controlled general manager in Universe Mode, giving them far greater control over how their shows unfold. The MyGM mode has also been expanded to 50-week seasons, with more premium live events and additional match types. Players can now book intergender matches and feuds, while rival superstars can also trade promos during the same show.

Weapon submissions are a hit (WWE)