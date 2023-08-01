WWE confirms blockbuster India return with Superstar Spectacle - Know full details about wrestlers, date & venue

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is all set to make its much-anticipated return to India this year. The WWE Superstar Spectacle will be held in Hyderabad on September 8. This year’s WWE Superstar Spectacle will mark the return of the wrestling promotion’s live event to India since 2017. It will also be the first-ever WWE live event to be held in Hyderabad. The official Twitter handle of WWE made the announcement today. “Breaking: WWE Superstar Spectacle is coming to India, at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, September 8th 2023,” read the tweet.

WWE is set to return to India after 4 years

The WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 promises to host a number of top-rated fighters including World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin. “WWE fans in attendance can look forward to seeing their favorite WWE Superstars in action including: World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, and many more,” read a statement shared on the official website of WWE.

Last time WWE came up with a live event in India was back in December 2017 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The show was headlined by a live event featuring Triple H and Jinder Mahal. WWE’s current chief content officer Triple H had defeated former champion Jinder Mahal in that fight. WWE’s very first show in India occurred in 1996.

In May this year, WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed that the wrestling promotion wanted to organise a live event in India. “We’re paying a lot of attention to India as well. We’re going to be doing a live event from India this September, which has not been announced yet, so consider that our WWE news of the day. So we’ll be doing a live event there in September and we’re excited about that,” Khan was quoted as saying.

WWE is currently making its plans for SummerSlam. The SummerSlam 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Ford Field in Detroit on August 6. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be put on line as Roman Reigns will aim to defend his title in a fight against Jey Uso at this year’s SummerSlam. Brock Lesnar and Chody Rhodes will also be settling their long-standing feud at SummerSlam. In the women’s segment, Asuka will look to retain her WWE Championship against Asuka and Bianca Belair.

