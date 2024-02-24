WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live: Drew McIntyre favourite to win and challenge Rollins at WrestleMania 40

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live: Here we go. The final stop on the road to WrestleMania goes through the dangerous Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia. Designed way back in 2002 – the kayfabe brain child of Eric Bischoff but in reality, Triple H – 22 years ago, the chamber is the most lethal structure in the history of the WWE, perhaps next only to the satanic Hell in a Cell. And as the chamber makes its way to Perth, six men will battle for a title shot at WrestleMania....Read More

Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and the United States Champion Logan Paul will be trapped inside the pods, with the winner set to face the Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. Besides, the women's title will also be on the line with Nia Jax squaring off against Rhea Ripley, who won the title back at last year's WrestleMania after beating Charlotte Flair in a potential 5-star match.

The chamber will also play battlefield to six women as Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodrigues, Naomi and Tiffany Straton wish to main-event WrestleMania by challenging Ripley. The Women's tag titles will also be up on the line when the Kabuki Warriors defending their title against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

And of course, who can forget. The Grayson Waller Effect makes its debut at the Optus Stadium and who better than Cody Rhodes and Rollins to raise the stakes as we approach WrestleMania. Expect more layers to be added to the Roman Reigns, Rock and the Bloodline saga. While the Rock certainly hasn't travelled to Australia, The Tribal Chief's availability remains a suspense.

As for the men's elimination chamber match, McIntyre is the odds-on-favourite to win the match. Drew, who led the company on his shoulders during the pandemic era, has been forced to fight mid-card for the last two-odd years but his ascent to the main event has been extraordinary. From injuring CM Punk to hoping for the same, McIntyre has really upped the ante to deserve a place inside one of those pods.