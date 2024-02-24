WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live: Drew McIntyre favourite to win and challenge Rollins at WrestleMania 40
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live: Here we go. The final stop on the road to WrestleMania goes through the dangerous Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia. Designed way back in 2002 – the kayfabe brain child of Eric Bischoff but in reality, Triple H – 22 years ago, the chamber is the most lethal structure in the history of the WWE, perhaps next only to the satanic Hell in a Cell. And as the chamber makes its way to Perth, six men will battle for a title shot at WrestleMania....Read More
Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens and the United States Champion Logan Paul will be trapped inside the pods, with the winner set to face the Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. Besides, the women's title will also be on the line with Nia Jax squaring off against Rhea Ripley, who won the title back at last year's WrestleMania after beating Charlotte Flair in a potential 5-star match.
The chamber will also play battlefield to six women as Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodrigues, Naomi and Tiffany Straton wish to main-event WrestleMania by challenging Ripley. The Women's tag titles will also be up on the line when the Kabuki Warriors defending their title against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.
And of course, who can forget. The Grayson Waller Effect makes its debut at the Optus Stadium and who better than Cody Rhodes and Rollins to raise the stakes as we approach WrestleMania. Expect more layers to be added to the Roman Reigns, Rock and the Bloodline saga. While the Rock certainly hasn't travelled to Australia, The Tribal Chief's availability remains a suspense.
As for the men's elimination chamber match, McIntyre is the odds-on-favourite to win the match. Drew, who led the company on his shoulders during the pandemic era, has been forced to fight mid-card for the last two-odd years but his ascent to the main event has been extraordinary. From injuring CM Punk to hoping for the same, McIntyre has really upped the ante to deserve a place inside one of those pods.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live: Matters got pretty heated up between the Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax on the eve of the Elimination Chamber. After engaging in a war of words and playing mind games with each other, things blew out of proportion with Rhea spilling a drink on Ripley. The two strong forces of nature have been at each other's throat for weeks and it's believed that if anyone can challenge Ripley, it's her. Ripley has beaten everyone that there is and is closing in on a year-long reign as champion. Can Nia stop the Ripley juggernaut? We'll find out in the main event.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live: In a pretty bizarre occurrence, WWE' play-by-play announced Michael Cole has revealed that the reason the chamber took so much time to ship to Australia is because pirates in the Suez Canal forced the WWE to change their plans. Cole pointed out that the structure was initially sent to Miami, then transported by truck to Los Angeles, subsequently shipped to Sydney, and finally delivered to Perth via train. But even then, it took more than a month to arrive. WOW! That's a weird first even for WWE's standards.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live: Two years ago, as Austin Theory was beginning to gain popularity on the main roster, his path collided with Brock Lesnar and it so turned out that both Theory and The Beast were locked inside the chamber in 2022, which in turn led to one of the craziest spots in WWE history. With Theory and Lesnar perched on the top of the chamber, The Beast lifted Austin, got him up on his shoulders and delivered a thunderous F5 all the way to the ground. It really was a HOLY SH… you-know-what moment. Two years later, Theory has recalled that insane moment saying the drop could have ended his career. And truth be told, you can't really blame him.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live: Let's hark back to November of 2002 – Survivor Series at the Madison Square Garden when the chamber made its debut on WWE television. Six tons of steel and 11 miles of chain was used to set up the structure inside which Triple H defended his World Heavyweight title against Chris Jericho, Kane, Booker T, Rob Van Dam and Shawn Michaels. Michaels, competing in only his second match since the Royal Rumble of 1998, was the last-man standing after he Super-Kicked the Game to end his three-month long reign as champion. The sight of Michaels getting his hands raised with the big gold on his shoulders remains one of the most iconic images in pro-wrestling history.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live: The Deadman has been retired since November 22, 2020, but Mark Calaway, the person behind The Undertaker is enjoying this new phase in his career. He is YouTubing, performing live shows and recently even resurrected the iconic Undertaker character in Riyadh, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely starstruck. And just yesterday, he rounded up a very successful 1Deadman Show making it an absolutely electric night in the city. Who says Calaway is a one-trick phony? Meet the man and there's just about everything he can do. He lived as The Undertaker for 25 years, but the world doesn't mind seeing Mark Calaway the man.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live: November 2018 – the last time WWE held a PPV in Australia as the Super Showdown was hosted at the iconic MCG with The Undertaker and Triple H headlining the event. A lot of time has passed since. Both Taker and The Game have retired, and a whole new bunch of young talent has come to the fore. The WWE continues to expand its territories, targeting Australia as one of its biggest potential markets with the WWE. MCG and the Optus, both renowned to host cricket will take up a more un-gentlemanly spirit as superstars aim for glory
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live: Perth, Australia! That's where the action lies today as the WWE's road to WrestleMania runs through the Elimination Chamber. This is the final PPV before we bring you the grand-daddy of them all - WrestleMania 40 from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Once known as a match in itself, the Elimination Chamber has transformed itself into a regular feature PPV of the WWE, which pretty much sums up just how big this match has become over the years. Every year, 6 men and women enter this dangerous structure to either win a title or earn a shot at one, today being the latter. Who will challenge Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley/Nia Jax at WrestleMania.