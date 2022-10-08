WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Match card, TV channels, predictions and key details about pay-per-view

With hopes of dismantling the group he once founded, former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Edge will meet Finn Bálor in the main event of the upcoming pay-per-view event - WWE Extreme Rules 2022. One of the biggest premium events in professional wrestling, the 14th edition of WWE Extreme Rules is scheduled for a kickstart on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The paper-view event will not feature superstar Roman Reigns as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion is set to headline WWE Crown Jewel next month. Reigns will meet Logan Paul in a blockbuster main event at the Crown Jewel 2022. From Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins to Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre and Rated R-Superstar - Edge, the match card of the upcoming paper-view event features some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Thanks to an intriguing match card, the 2022 edition of the Extreme Rules paper-view is tipped to live up to the expectations of the WWE fans.

ALSO READ: 'I'm not a hater, I'm not jealous': WWE's mistake adds ‘more fuel to Liv Morgan’s fire' before Ronda Rousey clash

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules Match for SmackDown Women's Championship)

Liv Morgan will reignite her rivalry with the ‘baddest challenger on the planet’ at the WWE Extreme Rules. Ronda Rousey will take on Morgan in an Extreme Rules match. It was Morgan, who opted to raise the bar by issuing an Extreme Rules Match to Rousey on the September 16th edition of SmackDown. Similar to a street fight, there are no disqualifications and no count outs in an Extreme Rules Match.

(Prediction: Liv Morgan to retain SmackDown Women's Championship)

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Ladder Match for Raw Women’s Championship)

Bayley has set her sights on Raw Women’s Title ever since she made a return to WWE at SummerSlam. Bayley had issued a challenge for the premium live event which was accepted by Belair in the build-up to 14th edition of the WWE Extreme Rules. In a Ladder Match, the championship is attached above the ring. The challenger or champion can end the contest by retrieving the title with the help of a ladder.

(Prediction: Bayley to clinch Raw Women’s Championship title)

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)

The duo of Karrion Kross and Scarlett had famously distracted McIntyre in the latter's WWE Universal title match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle. Drew McIntyre and Kross will be tied by leather strap in the action-packed contest. Superstars can score a win either by pin fall or submission in the Strap Match.

(Prediction: Karrion Kross to upstage McIntyre)

Matt Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Inside the Fight Pit)

A steel cage becomes the ring ropes in Inside the Fight Pit matches. Riddle and Rollins cannot end the Inside the Fight Pit match by registering a pinfall. The only way to end the contest is to either draw a submission hold or by simply knocking out your opponent. The match will also have UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the Special Guest Referee.

(Prediction: Matt Riddle to pick up a famous win over Rollins)

The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium (Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

Sheamus and Drew McInytre earned plaudits by competing in the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match. With 'anything goes' in the six-man tag team match, factions Brawling Brutes and Imperium will take each other to the extremes at the upcoming pay-per-view event in Philadelphia.

(Prediction: Imperium to beat Brawling Brutes)

Edge vs. Finn Bálor (“I Quit” Match)

The Judgment Day gave Edge a heavy beatdown after his match against Dominik Mysterio. The Rated R-Superstar even suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain in wake of the vicious assault. Making a surpise return to Raw on September 26, Edge challenged Bálor for an “I Quit” Match. Interestingly, Edge will not have Rey Mysterio by his side as the former WWE champion has opted against retaliating his son Dominik. Edge's match against Bálor promises to be an absolute slobber knocker.

(Prediction: Bálor to beat Edge)

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Specials - Extreme Rules on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on October 9th, 2022, from 5.30am IST.

