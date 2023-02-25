WWE fans go gaga on Twitter over resemblance between Roman Reigns and Jason Momoa

Resemblance between two celebrity personalities often becomes the talk of the town. Especially if one of them is a sportsperson, it further acquires very high limelight among the fans. In one such case, fans have brought to notice the uncanny resemblance between Hollywood actor Jason Momoa and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Both Momoa and Reigns look similar to each other as if they were cousins even though they are not related to each other at all. The resemblance between their facial features had first grabbed headlines in 2018. In an interview to Canadian TV personality Chris Van Vliet, Momoa had weighed in on his similarity to WWE superstar Reigns. Momoa had shared how fans had brought it to his notice and even wondered if the two of them were related.

“I’ve had it (the comparison) a couple of times. I haven’t had the honor of meeting him yet,” Momoa had said in 2018.

His interview comments are doing the rounds on social media again and fans cannot help but talk about the two superstars.

One fan tweeted an undated video of WWE viewers teasing The Tribal Chief about his resemblance with Jason Momoa.

“Jason Momoa and Roman Reigns have never been seen in the same place. I’m just saying,” tweeted another user.

“Yes! Roman Reigns and Jason Momoa,” tweeted another user

Another fan posted “What if Roman Reigns is the next Aquaman in James Gunn universe and toes with Jason Momoa's Lobo.

Interestingly, Reigns' cousin and WWE star The Rock has appeared in quite a few Hollywood movies. And fans are speculating that given the charisma and stardom that Reigns has already acquired, he might also knock doors on Hollywood very soon.

