WWE Hell in a Cell Live Streaming: Match card, TV channels, and key details

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Streaming: Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship title in a triple threat action with Becky Lynch and Asuka. 
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Streaming: Seth Rollins will fight Cody Rhodes in a Hell in a Cell match(WWE)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 06:51 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Streaming: After an action packed WrestleMania, followed by another exciting event the WrestleMania Backlash, WWE fans are all set for the 14th edition of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. The event will see Bianca Belair defend her RAW Women’s Championship title in a triple threat action with Becky Lynch and Asuka. 

Apart from the women's action, Cody Rhodes will lock horns with Seth Rollins inside the steel structure. The night will also see ‘The Almighty’ Bobby Lashley fight MVP and 7 ft 3' Omos in a handicap match. 

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: Match card

Cody Rhodes vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Hell in a Cell Match)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka vs Becky Lynch (Triple Threat for WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Bobby Lashley vs Omos & MVP (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

Ezekiel vs Kevin Owens

Theory vs Mustafa Ali (Singles Match for WWE United States Championship)

Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs The Judgment Day (Six-person Tag Team Match)

Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred Match)

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: All you need to know

When will WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 telecast in India?

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 will telecast on Monday, June 6 at 5:30 am in India.

Which TV channels will telecast WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 in India?

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 will telecast on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where can I catch the LIVE streaming on WWE Hell in a Cell 2022? 

The live streaming of Hell in a Cell 2022 will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

