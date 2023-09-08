WWE India Superstar Spectacle Live Updates: John Cena, Seth Rollins and others leave for stadium amid heavy security

WWE India Superstar Spectacle Live Updates: After a six-year wait, WWE has returned to India with a thrilling 2-hour live event, boasting a lineup of top-tier talent. Making his long-awaited wrestling debut in India is the legendary 16-time champion, John Cena, who will join forces with the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, in what promises to be an exhilarating main event. Adding to the excitement, we'll also witness the incredible skills of Drew McIntyre, Natalya, and the Smackdown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, in action. Despite some last-minute pullouts, including the absence of Becky Lynch, WWE has ensured that the show will go on with a bang. While three matches are confirmed, fans in Hyderabad can expect WWE to pull out all the stops with surprises and impromptu matches. Furthermore, don't miss the action-packed performances from Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Ludvig Kaiser. The former undisputed tag team champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, will also be stepping into the ring, promising an unforgettable night of wrestling entertainment.

WWE India Superstar Spectacle Live Updates(HT Sports)