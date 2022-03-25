WWE legend Triple H announces retirement from in-ring competition: 'I'm done. Would never wrestle again’

Legendary WWE wrestler Triple H, AKA Paul Levesque revealed that he is done as an active wrestler and announced his retirement from in-ring competition. Levesque suffered a cardiac issue last September, and the decision to walk away from the ring is a result of it. 'The Game' as Triple H is fondly called, admitted that his heart issue was life-threatening and that he had gone into heart-failure and said there were instances he doubted whether he would make it.

Levesque, 52, said that he was down pneumonia, which filled his lungs and arms with fluid. A normal heart ejection fraction operates at 55-60 percent but Levesque's had dropped to 12 percent "By the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22," Triple H told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take.

"Which, I was in heart failure. Bad. By the next morning – as they figured that out that evening – by the next morning as they got the MRI done and they were sending me in for a heart scan. My ejection fraction was down to 12. So, I was nosediving and sort of at the one-yard line of where you want to be – or where you don't want to be, really, for your family and your future."

When asked what the future held for him, Triple H straightforward said, "I won't – I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest. Which, it's probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV."

This means that Triple H's last televised match was against Randy Orton at the 2019 WWE Super ShowDown. A 14-time world champion, Triple H started his wrestling career back in 1992. He was with World Championship wrestling for two years before jumping to WWE as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. In 1997, he started the infamous faction D-Generation X with WWE Hall of Famer and best friend Shawn Michaels.

The game won his first WWE title in 1999, defeating Mick Foley in the main event of Raw. From there, he would rise to superstardom status. He went on to win the Royal Rumble twice – in 2001 and 2016 and main-event multiple WrestleMania's. After The Undertaker, Triple H has appeared in the most Hell in a Cell matches in the WWE and registered wins over the best the business had to offer. In 2011, he began performing in the ring part-time after taking up the role of executive vice-president of the company. He is the executive producer of the NXT brand and is responsible for the show gaining a tremendous recognition.

