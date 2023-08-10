WWE Payback: From Seth Rollins to Uso Brothers - a look at superstars' match card predictions

WWE Payback is all set to make a return next month after a gap of three years. This year’s edition of Payback is scheduled to take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh in September. Next month’s Payback will also mark the return of a premium live event (PLE) to Pittsburgh after more than five years. Following a spectacular SummerSlam event, WWE is now all set to shift focus to Payback.

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor at the SummerSlam to defend the World Heavyweight Championship(WWE)

Roman Reigns extended his historic run as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion after defeating his challenger Jey Uso at the SummerSlam. Despite retaining the title, Reigns seems highly unlikely to come out at Payback. As we are less than a month away from Payback, it is time to explore the potential match cards for the PLE.

Seth Rollins defending World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor at the SummerSlam to defend the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins’ recent rivalry with The Judgment Day has done an impressive job to enthral fans and WWE must cash in on their enticing feud at the Payback. Moreover, the Money in the Bank contract, possessed by The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest, makes the whole World Heavyweight Championship equation interesting.

A fight between Jimmy and Jey Uso

Jey Uso's failure to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion was not the headline of this year’s SummerSlam. It was Jimmy’s shocking betrayal of his twin brother Jey, which shocked the WWE universe. Jimmy’s late intervention eventually cost Jey the title in the main event of this year’s SummerSlam. There is absolutely no doubt about the fact that Jimmy will now be seeking to take revenge on his brother. At this point in time, Payback seems to be the perfect stage to showcase the real-life brother rivalry.

WWE Women's Championship on the line

Iyo Sky was crowned the new WWE Women’s Champion at the SummerSlam. The Japanese fighter is now expected to face either Asuka or Zelina Vega. Having signed a WWE contract in 2017, Sky claimed the NXT Women's Championship three years later. Defending the WWE Women's Championship at the Payback will certainly do justice to Sky’s remarkable journey in the wrestling promotion.

Raquel Rodriguez vying for World Championship

Having signed a contract with WWE in 2017 at the age of 21, Rhea Ripley has exhibited an incredible series of performances to win the NXT UK Women’s Title, NXT Women’s Title, Raw Women’s Title, Women’s Tag Team Titles, and the Smackdown Women’s Title at the WrestleMania. Now Ripley, in all likelihood, will be defending the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at Payback.

In other potential fights at Payback, Cody Rhodes is expected to take on Finn Balor. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and the Intercontinental Championship are rumoured to be defended at Payback.

