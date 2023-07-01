WWE pays rich tributes to star wrestler Darren Drozdov who died at age 54

WWE has paid rich tributes to former wrestler Darren Drozdov who died of natural causes at the age of 54, on Friday, June 30, 2023. Official Twitter account of the company tweeted "WWE is saddened to learn that Darren Drozdov passed away on Friday, June 30, at age 54.WWE extends its condolences to Darren Drozdov’s family, friends and fans".

Darren Drozdov died of natural causes at the age of 54, on Friday, June 30(Twitter/@WWE)

In WWE, he was known to fans as both Puke and Droz during his days as a competitor. In his prime, he was a strongly built 6’3″ man who weighed 245 pounds.

While wrestling in 1999, Drozdov suffered a horrible ring accident, falling on his head which broke two of his neck vertebrae and rendered him a quadriplegic. He was paralysed from the neck down for the past 24 years.

Despite his health situation, Drozdov had a positive mindset. He said “There is always another day. Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, doesn’t mean my life is over. I’ve learned to live again, and my life is far from over.”

Drozdov's family thanked WWE for the support they gave to their former star which ensured his proper care and treatment. In a statement, Drozdov's family wrote: "Everyone who knew Darren was a better person because of it. He taught everyone so much about how to look at life: how to put things in perspective, how to overcome adversity, and how to show compassion for others."

"He would not want anyone to be sad at this moment and would want to this to be a celebration of his life, to be remembered for all the great things that he accomplished, the fun, the laughter, the great memories he shared with everyone," concluded the family's statement.

Drozdov wore many hats during his lifetime. He played in the National Football League with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos. He and was a writer too. He even won laurels in the sport of track and field when he broke the shot-put record in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

