WWE Raw: India's Veer Mahaan continues assault on Mysterio's; destroys Dominik in first match

Veer Mahaan was scheduled to fight against Rey Mysterio, however, he ended up in the ring against his son Dominik.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:58 PM IST
HT Sports Desk

Ending almost a year-long wait, India's Veer Mahaan created an instant impact when he made his debut on Monday Night Raw last week. The show featured the Indian wrestler attacking the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Going into the fresh segment, Mahaan was scheduled to fight against Rey, however, he ended up in the ring against his son Dominik. The Indian made a quick work of his opponent as the match didn't last for ten minutes.

Even after the match, Mahaan continued his assault on Dominik, forcing the WWE officials to intervene. Dominik was later stretchered out of the arena.

Meanwhile, going into the new segment it was promoted that Mahaan would be up against Rey, with the fans expecting the latter to get some revenge over the vicious attack on him and his son.

However, there was no sign of Rey both during or after the match.

Who is Veer Mahaan?

Rinku Singh, popularly known by his ring name, Veer, belongs to Gopiganj, a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from wrestling, Mahaan also shares an avid interest in baseball and his journey to MLB was captured in ‘Million Dollar Arm', a movie produced by Walt Disney Pictures in 2014.

Standing tall at 6-feet-4 inches and weighing 276 pounds, Mahaan comes from humble beginnings having grown up with his nine siblings in a small one-room house.

