WWE RAW on Netflix: Streaming details, complete match card and everything you need to know

WWE fanatics, brace yourselves for a star-studded event. WWE Monday Night RAW will finally debut on Netflix, and the show will be headlined by top stars such as Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Rock, Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The entire card is stacked, and WWE fans can get ready to experience the feel of a WWE Premium Live Event. WWE RAW on Netflix: From streaming details to the entire match card, we have you covered regarding what to expect from the much-anticipated event(X)

John Cena will start his farewell tour with WWE RAW's debut on Netflix. Earlier, the 16-time World Champion had announced that he would retire from in-ring competition by the end of 2025.

Hall of Famer Hulk Logan is also advertised for the show. The 'Final Boss' The Rock is also expected to grace the event. Earlier, Rock confirmed on Instagram that he would appear on RAW's debut on Netflix.

Four big matches have been announced for the show, and the Netflix debut is expected to last longer than the usual 3-hour slot.

Seth Rollins will take on CM Punk, while Roman Reigns will go up against Solo Sikoa in a tribal combat. The Women's World Championship is also on the line as the champion, Liv Morgan, will defend her title against Rhea Ripley.

WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes is also expected to cut a promo as RAW makes its debut on Netflix. The show will open with an address by WWE COO Triple H.

Here is the entire match card:

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk

Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa -- Tribal Combat

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan: Women’s World Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs Rey Mysterio and a mystery partner

Here are the full streaming details

When will WWE RAW debut on Netflix?

WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix will air on Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST in India.

Where will Netflix's WWE RAW debut take place?

WWE RAW debut for Netflix will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Where can you watch the WWE RAW debut on Netflix?

Unlike the US and European audience, Indian fans won't be able to experience WWE on Netflix. Sony Sports Network are still the official broadcast and streaming partner for WWE in India.

Fans in India can watch WWE Monday Night Raw broadcast on Sony Sports Network (Sony Liv, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD)

The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.