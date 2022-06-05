WWE: Three memorable Hell in a Cell matches featuring The Undertaker

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: WWE is known for its fiercest rivalries and over the top action. However, ‘Hell in a Cell’ takes it a step ahead as it amps up the intensity of the fights and giving it a hellacious touch. The concept was created to serve as the conclusion to some of WWE's most intense rivalries.

The popularity of Hell in a Cell has grown over time, and it has carved a special place in the hearts of WWE Fans across the globe. Till date a total of 50 Hell in a Cell Matches have been fought in WWE.

The first-ever Hell in a Cell match took place 25 years ago at Bad Blood: In Your House between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. This Hell in a Cell match is famous for Kane’s debut followed by Michaels’ pinning the ‘Deadman’.

As we inch closer to the 14th edition of Hell in a Cell, take a look at some of the most memorable clashes inside the ‘Devil’s Favorite Playground’.

The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels: (Bad Blood 1997)

This was the first time two wrestlers fought in a Hell in a Cell match. The Undertaker dictated the show almost throughout the match and just when it looked the ‘Deadman’ would put Shawn Michaels to rest things took a shocking turn. Kane, a 7-ft giant, walked out to flames and flaked by Paul Bearer, following which he launched an attack on Taker, which saw Shawn Michaels create history as he went on to defeat the ‘Deadman’.

Batista vs The Undertaker (2007)

During his illustrious career at the pro-wrestling industry, Undertaker fought some of the best matches inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell structure. However, his battle against Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship definitely ranks high among all his bouts. The steel showed no mercy to either men. But just as The Undertaker started to gain momentum and was close to pick the win, Edge made a shocking return, dressed up as a cameraman inside the Cell and attacked both men, which led to a double disqualification.

The Undertaker vs Mankind: (1998)

The Undertaker and Mankind were out for each other’s blood when they battled inside Hell in a Cell at the 1998 King of the Ring. The Hell in a Cell structure wasn’t enough to keep both men inside the ring. The action carried forward to the top of the cell, where The Undertaker threw Mankind off the top, not once, but twice. The Undertaker then went to close the contest with his signature finishing move Tombstone Piledriver.

