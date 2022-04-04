WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Highlights: Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar to become undisputed champion; Edge, Lashley win

WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Highlights: Roman Reigns was crowned the undisputed champion defeating Brock Lesnar in the main-event of WrestleMania. Earlier, Edge managed to defeat AJ Styles after a distraction from Damian Priest. This was right after the team of Sasha Banks and Naomi were crowned the new Women's tag champions. In the first match of the evening, team RK-Bro successfully defended the Raw tag team championship against The Alpha Academy and Street Profits, while Bobby Lashley defeated The Giant Omos for a huge win at WrestleMania. Using a little bit of help, Johnny Knoxville registered a massive win over Sami Zayn for his first Mania victory. A day after Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in his first match in 19 years, the Texas Rattlesnake returned on Day 2 to confront his old rival Vince McMahon. The chairman, McMahon had defeated Pat McAfee in an impromptu match after the colour commentator had defeated Austin Theory in his first WrestleMania match and McMahon thought about teaching McAfee a lesson. And even though Vince won, he was interrupted by Stone Cold who left McMahon flat with a stunner.

