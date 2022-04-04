WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Highlights: Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar to become undisputed champion; Edge, Lashley win
WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Highlights: Roman Reigns was crowned the undisputed champion defeating Brock Lesnar in the main-event of WrestleMania. Earlier, Edge managed to defeat AJ Styles after a distraction from Damian Priest. This was right after the team of Sasha Banks and Naomi were crowned the new Women's tag champions. In the first match of the evening, team RK-Bro successfully defended the Raw tag team championship against The Alpha Academy and Street Profits, while Bobby Lashley defeated The Giant Omos for a huge win at WrestleMania. Using a little bit of help, Johnny Knoxville registered a massive win over Sami Zayn for his first Mania victory. A day after Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens in his first match in 19 years, the Texas Rattlesnake returned on Day 2 to confront his old rival Vince McMahon. The chairman, McMahon had defeated Pat McAfee in an impromptu match after the colour commentator had defeated Austin Theory in his first WrestleMania match and McMahon thought about teaching McAfee a lesson. And even though Vince won, he was interrupted by Stone Cold who left McMahon flat with a stunner.
Follow WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Highlights here:
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 04, 2022 09:18 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live Updates: Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar
He has done it. The Tribal Chief has emerged victorious over his greatest rival to be crowned the undisputed champion. From somewhere deep down, Roman Reigns mustered one more spear and got the pinfall victory over Brock Lesnar. Ladies and gentleman, the reign of The Tribal Chief continues. 581 days and counting. Unstoppable!
Apr 04, 2022 09:15 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live Updates: Lesnar has the Kimura Lock on Reigns!
What a counter! What a comeback. Reigns hit Lesnar with the Spear but before he could go for the pin, Brock locked the Kimura Lock on Roman. This area is going berserk. What a spot in the match. As Paul Heyman was pleading Reigns to get up, Reigns was hear saying 'It's out'.
Apr 04, 2022 09:12 AM IST
WWE: WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: Lesnar hits the F5 but Reigns kicks out
Lesnar went for another spear but Brock picked him up and hit him with the F5. Reigns kicks out though. As both wrestlers accidentally hit the referee in the corner, Reigns hits Lesnar with the low blow and smashes the title off the Beast's head. Goes for the pin but no… Lesnar kicks out. There is still life left in the Beast.
Apr 04, 2022 09:08 AM IST
WWE: WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: Welcome to Suplex City
Roman goes for a third Superman punch but is caught as Lesnar takes The Tribal Chief to Suplex City. Five German Suplexes in a row and Roman is down. Just the pace Brock likes… Slow and methodical.
Apr 04, 2022 09:07 AM IST
WWE: WrestleMania Day 2 Live Updates: Reigns drives Lesnar through barricade
Lesnar distracted with Paul Heyman and Roman takes advantage as he sends him through the barricade. Brock beats the count and heads back into the ring, only to get hit with a crushing spear. But enough as he kicks out. Reigns follows with two Superman punches.
Apr 04, 2022 09:05 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: Brock dominates Reigns in the early going
The Beast Lesnar imposes his will on The Head of the Table Roman Reigns. Uses his muscles to overpower Reigns. Drops him with three Belly to Belly Suplexes. Roman is yet to muster even a single offence and Brock is grinning ear-to-ear. Typical start to a Lesnar match
Apr 04, 2022 09:00 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live Updates: HERE WE GO
Roman Reigns makes his jaw-dropping entrance and wants WrestleMania to ‘Acknowledge’ Him. As he begins to soak up the atmosphere, Brock Lesnar's music hits. There is a big fight feel today in Dallas, Texas. WWE Champion vs Universal Champion. IT BEGINS… Fasten your seatbelts guys. This promises to be a highly physical contest, not going to be for the weaker hearts.
Apr 04, 2022 08:55 AM IST
WrestleMania Live Day 2 Updates: It's time for the Main Event
It's time folks. The main-event of WrestleMania 38 as The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. WWE has billed this as the ‘Biggest match of all time’ and it could well live up to that moniker.
Apr 04, 2022 08:44 AM IST
WrestleMania Live Day 2 Updates: Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon
We are having goosebumps as we type this. Stone Cold pulls off a classic Austin 3:16 move. Goads Vince McMahon into having a beer and just when the chairman let his guard down, Austin dropped McMahon with a stunner. Oh what throwback. What a WrestleMania moment. McMahon's celebration of his win over McAfee is short-lived, thanks to the Texas Rattlesnake. In between, Austin hit theory with a thunderous stunner, and even as McAfee shared a cold one with The Hall of Famer, he received a stunner too. DTA Pat! Don't Trust Anybody.
Apr 04, 2022 08:38 AM IST
WrestleMania Live Day 2 Updates: Vince McMahon beats Pat McAfee
It's over. Vince McMahon picks up the win over Pat McAfee after Theory's assist. But wait. Oh wait! We just heard a glass shatter. And it is… it's Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin and McMahon. This is 1999 all over again. The crowd has gone nuts.
Apr 04, 2022 08:34 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Day 2 Updates: It's happening, Vince McMahon vs Pat McAfee
My god. It's true. Vince McMahon is actually wrestling a match at WrestleMania. With some assist from Austin Theory, he gets the upper hand on McAfee. Just when McAfee sees through McMahon's early burst, Theory negates McAfee. It's basically two on one and the referee can't do a thing about it.
Apr 04, 2022 08:31 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Day 2 Updates: WHAT! Vince McMahon is gearing up to fight McAfee?
Hang on! Vince McMahon has just taken his suit and shirt off. He has entered the ring and wait, there is a referee in the ring as well. What are we seeing? Is this actually happening?
Apr 04, 2022 08:29 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Day 2: McAfee does it, he picks up the win
Theory got ahead of himself as McAfee reverses an offence maneuver and rolls Theory into a roll up to pick up a pinfall win. Vince McMahon is not impressed as he mouths a few words to a dejected Theory outside the ring. Nonetheless, what a moment for Pat McAfee as he wins his first WrestleMania match.
Apr 04, 2022 08:25 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live: Theory almost had McAfee
McAfee rallied but took too much time getting on to the top rope. Went for a Swanton Bomb but Theory moves out. Theory delivered the spinning backdrop and almost had the match won but McAfee kicked out. McAfee just jumped on the top rope and planted Theory with a bone-jarring Superplex. One, Two… but Theory's resilience allows him to get his shoulder up at the last fraction of a second.
Apr 04, 2022 08:23 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live: Theory unloading on McAfee
Pat McAfee mustered one more offence… a spinning elbow drop but ever since, it has been entirely Theory. With Vince McMahon looking on from outside the ring, Theory is pulling off impressive moves to impress the boss. But just when we type this, McAfee counters a Suplex from Theory and plant him with a Suplex of his own. McAfee gains more momentum as he throws him on the announcer's table. Adds insult to injury as he unloads a glass of ice on Theory while having the commentator's headsets on. Cool
Apr 04, 2022 08:18 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania Live Updates: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders welcome Pat McAfee
What an electric atmosphere at the AT&T Stadium as Pat McAfee is introduced by The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. This is McAfee's first big in-ring match in a long time. A colour commentator on Smackdown, McAfee had grown up being a huge WWE fan. And he sure looks impressive as he puts Theory down with some quick and early offence.
Apr 04, 2022 08:13 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: The BOSS is here
What a rousing reception for the one and only… Vince McMahon, who is the one to introduce Austin Theory ahead of his match against Pat McAfee. Wow, now that is some backing to have, from Mr. Mahon of all people.
Apr 04, 2022 08:10 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live: UNDERTAKER! One final time
As he walked off, The Undertaker raised his fist and the WWE captioned it ‘Never Say Never’. Have we seen the last of The Undertaker? And if not… when is the next time?
Apr 04, 2022 08:03 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live Updates: Sheamus and Ridge Holland beat The New Day
A quick finish to the match as Sheamus lands a Brogue Kick each to Kofi Kingstone and Xavier Woods. They tried to fight for their good friend Big E but the effort wasn't enough. After the match, Butch tried to add insult to injury with an assault on Woods before he was pulled off The New Day member.
Apr 04, 2022 07:50 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania Live Updates: Edge wins, he defeats AJ Styles
As AJ gets ready for the Styles clash, Damian Priest emerges and causes a distraction to the ‘Phenomenal One’. As he takes a few seconds to execute the Phenomenal Forearm, Edge connects a mid-air spear to pick up the win. Edge has beaten AJ Styles with some assist from Priest. After the match is over, Edge and Priest share a devilish smile and walk out together with which looks like, as Corey Graves put is… ‘An Unholy Alliance’.
Apr 04, 2022 07:47 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live Updates: So Close!
Styles misses with a phenomenal forearm but Edge misses with a spear too. Styles evades the spear, lands the Styles clash but he still has to wait as he kicks out at two.
Apr 04, 2022 07:45 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live: SuperPlex on the ring apron
Styles gets a huge advantage as he first plans Edge with a superplex on the ring apron. As both athletes beat the 10 count, Styles lands the 450 splash from outside of the ring and on to Edge's back. Still can't put him down as Edge barely gets his shoulder up. So many spots already.
Apr 04, 2022 07:42 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live Updates: WHAT A MATCH
This is absolutely phenomenal from both. Styles lands the Pelee kick on Edge but the Rate R Superstar has Styles locked in the Cab crusher, then converts it into a Lebel lock. Both athletes are spent but Edge manages to delivery a powerbomb off the rope and onto the ground. Styles still kicks out at 2.
Apr 04, 2022 07:38 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live: Nothing to separate Styles and Edge
Styles breaks the crossface as he gets his foot on the rope and then drops him with a DDT. High risk maneuver as both are left hanging on the top rope but Styles picks up Edge, hits him with the torture rack and slams him down to the mat. 1, 2… but Edge gets his shoulder up.
Apr 04, 2022 07:35 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania Day 2 Live: Styles favouring his left shoulder
Styles seems to have done some damage to his left shoulder as he continuously favours it. Edge slams AJ into the bottom corner ropes but Styles counters with a snap suplex on the Rated R Superstar. Mounts more pressure with some grounded pounding on Edge. Chants of AJ Styles fill up the arena and just when Styles tries to rally, Edge dops The Phenomenal One with a shoulder breaker.
Apr 04, 2022 07:29 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Updates Day 2: Quick back and forth action
Two master grapplers, two phenomenal technicians, Edge and Styles begin the match the way only they could. Quick front grapple moves and a couple of arm throws stuns Edge but the Rated-R Superstar counter an over the top-rope splash from Styles by getting his knees up. Styles now reeling as Edge shows off much to the displeasure of the crowd.
Apr 04, 2022 07:19 AM IST
WrestleMania Live Updates Day 2: It's time for Styles vs Edge
Here we go. The match up we have all been waiting for. AJ Styles vs Edge - two of the finest of the previous and as well as the current generation. For the longest time, their paths did not cross. Styles was fighting at a different promotion when Edge rose to superstardom in mid and late 2000s. And when Styles finally became a WWE guy, Edge had retired following a neck injury. But as fate would have it, Edge is back and Styles is one of the top guys of the company. This has all the makings of a potential five-star match.
Apr 04, 2022 07:10 AM IST
WrestleMania Live Updates Day 2: Sasha and Naomi crowned new tag champs
The risk doesn't pay off for Carmella. Although she kicked out earlier the double team from Sasha Banks and Naomi was enough to keep her down this time. Queen Zelina looks on from ringside in disbelief.
Apr 04, 2022 07:05 AM IST
WrestleMania Live Updates: Morgan made to wear down
Liv Morgan is in early trouble after being on the receiving end of assaults, first from Bazsler and then from Carmella. Frequent in and out tags see multiple moves executed from all the women. But Morgan and Ripley using their strength to pull off a Superplex combo at each corner. All 8 women are laying on the mat trying to get back on their feet.
Apr 04, 2022 06:59 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: Women's Tag team championship titles up for grabs
The Fatal 4 way match for the Women's tag team titles gets underway. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Bazsler vs Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Carmella and Queen Zelina.
Apr 04, 2022 06:46 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live: Johnny Knoxville defeats Sami Zayn
Sami tries to jump off the top rope but Knoxville uses the taser and throws Zayn from the top rope to the table outside, on which little mousetraps were placed. Then the cast of 'Jackass' brought out a huge mousetrap prop onto the ring which helped trapped Zayn and allowed Knoxville to pick up the pinfall win. Johnny Knoxville has beaten Sami Zayn for his big WrestleMania moment.
Apr 04, 2022 06:42 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live: WEE Man delivers a Body Slam on Sami Zayn
Jason Acuna, who plays WEE Man in the movie ‘Jackass’ makes his presence. He rakes Zayn in the eye from underneath the ring and catches him off guard. With the two back in the ring, WEE Man makes the crowd erupt as he drills Zayn on the ground with a body slam. But the little offence is negated after Zayn knocks him down with the Big Helluva Kick.
Apr 04, 2022 06:35 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live: Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville up next
Sami Zayn wasting no time and gets the upper hand over Knoxville knocking him down as he hits him on the back with crutches. The weapons are already in the ring - tables, trash cans and more. Zayn throws Knoxville using a Suplex through a table, positioned in the corner of the ring.
Apr 04, 2022 06:22 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Updates Day 2: Lashley beats Omos
Unbelievable scenes at WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley has beaten Omos for the Giant's first singles defeat. Took three big moves. Lashley first delivered a powerful snap Suplex, followed by a series of thunderous spears - first from behind and then one from the front which resulted in a pinfall. Incredible from The Almighty
Apr 04, 2022 06:20 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: Bear Hug by Omos to Lashley
Lashley takes the arial route but runs into a Powerslam from Omos. The Giant lands Lashley for a body press from his shoulders and The Almighty now runs into a Bear Hug. Wait a minute! He manages to get out of it and lands a flurry of punches that stuns Omos.
Apr 04, 2022 06:17 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live: Omos vs Lashley
Omos lands Lashley with a couple of swift punches but The Almighty shows tremendous power to break Omos' vice grip. Lashley slaps Omos and the infuriated Giant big boots Lashley to floor the former WWE Champion on the mat. For the first time, Omos appears stunned by his opponent as Lashley attempts to lock in the Hurt Lock but cannot grip it properly.
Apr 04, 2022 06:12 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania Day 2 Live: Omos vs Lashley up next
Bobby Lashley had an unforgettable 2021 winning the WWE Championship and establishing him as one of the most dominating performers in the company. But he is up for the fight of his life as he takes on the giant Omos, who is yet to suffer his first defeat as a single;s competitor. And to think that Lashley almost did not make it to WrestleMania owing to a bad shoulder injury sustained in January.
Apr 04, 2022 06:04 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live: RK-Bro win and retain the tag titles
Incredible finish to a fast, action-packed match. First, Riddle nailed Montez Ford with an RKO from the top rope and then Orton did what only he does… an RKO out of no where as a flying Gable falls and lands right where Orton wanted him. 1, 2, 3 and Orton and Riddle retain the Raw tag team titles.
Apr 04, 2022 06:01 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live: RK-Bro with the double team
The crowd is on its feed and Orton and Riddle execute the double middle rope face first DDT. The reigning tag champs were setting up for a double RKO with Riddle and Orton punching down on the ring but were pulled out by The Alpha Academy.
Apr 04, 2022 05:59 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: High-flying start
After the opponents throw each other out of the ring, Montez Ford and Chad Gable dive on all the other performers outside the ring. Riddle is being tired up in the ring as Ford and Otis wear him down. Orton is prepping in the corner. He can't wait to get inside the ring. Hot tag is made and Randy is in. Clothesline and a powerslam. Gets on the outside and backdrops Ford and Gable on the announcer's table. As Michael Cold would say, it's VINTAGE ORTON!
Apr 04, 2022 05:51 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live: Here we go, the first match of the night is underway
The first official match of the evening gets underway as team RK-Bro of Randy Orton and Riddle walk out to defend the Raw tag team titles against The Street Profits and the former tag champs, The Alpha Academy. Last year, Orton battled The Fiend, and this year, he is back in the tag-team title frame.
Apr 04, 2022 05:46 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live Updates: THANK YOU, TRIPLE H
What a powerful and emotional moment as Triple H leaves his boots in the ring. It was last month that he announced his retirement as an in-ring competitor and he does it officially in front of the WWE Universe. Thank you for the memories, Hunter. What a career it has been. Having said that, he welcomes the fans to WWE WRESTLEEEEEMANIAAAAA
Apr 04, 2022 05:39 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Live Updates: WHOA! Triple H's entrance hits
What a way to kick off Night 2. It's The Game, Triple H who starts things off. The crowd is thunderous. He splashes the water out of his mouth and here we go. He has walked the WrestleMania aisle countless times and even though he will never do it again as a performer, Triple H at WrestleMania is always cool.
Apr 04, 2022 05:36 AM IST
WrestleMania 38 Live: Jessie Decker kick off Mania Night 2
Jessie Decker, popular American singer and songwriter, performs ‘America The Beautiful’ in front of a packed audience. The opening promo rolls on as Mark Wahlberg introduces Night 2.
Apr 04, 2022 05:30 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live: A history of Reigns vs Lesnar at Mania
This is the third time that Lesnar and Reigns will be main-eventing WrestleMania. The first time it happened was in 2015, the epic main event where Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In the Bank contract. Three years later, Lesnar and Reigns battled each other once again in a rather disappointing match. Now, in 2022, it's a third encounter and Reigns knows that he is yet to beat Lesnar at WrestleMania. The Head of the Table vs The Beast Incarnate. We're having goosebumps.
Apr 04, 2022 05:25 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live: Reigns vs Lesnar is 8 months in the making
It was in SummerSlam last year that Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE in over two years beginning the feud with Roman Reigns. They fought at WWE Day 1 where Roman retained The Universal Championship. Lesnar won the Royal Rumble and later captured the WWE Championship. Once that was captured, Lesnar set his eyes back on Reigns, who now has Lesnar's former advocate, Paul Heyman, by his side.
Apr 04, 2022 05:22 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Day 2 Live: All the matches lined up
1 The New Day vs Sheamus and Ridge Holland
2 Women’s Tag-team Fatal-4 Way match
3 Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn
4 Raw Tag Team Championship
5 Austin Theory vs Pat McAfee
6 Omos vs Bobby Lashley
7 Edge vs AJ Styles
8 Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns
Apr 04, 2022 05:18 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Updates Day 2
Here we go. WWE fans, it's time for another epic day of WrestleMania. If you were blown away yesterday with Stone Cold Steve Austin's in-ring return and two classic Women's championship matches, wait till you see what's in store today. In the main event, Brock Lesnar will take on Roman Reigns in a title unification match, whereas Edge vs AJ Styles promises to steal the show. Are you ready? Stay tuned. We are just about to begin.
