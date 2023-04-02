WWE WrestleMania 39 Highlights: Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens end Usos' historic reign, crowned undisputed tag team champions

WWE WrestleMania 39 Highlights: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens fulfilled the dream and defeated The Usos to be crowned new Undisputed WWE tag team champions. With all odds against them, Zayn and KO did the unthinkable as they ended the over 600-plus day reign of Jimmy and Jey. In the end, it took three Helluva Kicks from Zayn to his brother-turned-betrayer Jey Uso to start his first-ever tag team championship run with Kevin Owens. It wasn't the only show stealer of the evening. In one of the greatest title matches of all time, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte in a slugfest to be crowned the new WWE Smackdown women's champion. Wrestlemania turned even more perfect for WWE Hall-of-Famer Rey Mysterio as he put his son Dominik in his place in a emotional roller-coaster of a match. The blockbuster team of Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita triumphed over Damage Control in an entertaining six-women tag contest. It was the perfect follow-up clash after Seth Rollins used the stomp to beat Logan Paul in an absolute classic. In a match filled with back-and-forth action, The Visionary, after being overwhelmed initially, nailed the final blow and emerged victorious. WWE WrestleMania 39 got off to a cracking start on Day 1 with Austin Theory shocking John Cena to retain his United States championship. With the referee out, Theory hit Cena with the low blow and then the A Town-Down to pin the legend 1, 2, 3. The Street Profits walked away victorious in the fatal-4 way high-flying showcase tag match.

