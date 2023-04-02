WWE WrestleMania 39 Highlights: Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens end Usos' historic reign, crowned undisputed tag team champions
WWE WrestleMania 39 Highlights: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens fulfilled the dream and defeated The Usos to be crowned new Undisputed WWE tag team champions. With all odds against them, Zayn and KO did the unthinkable as they ended the over 600-plus day reign of Jimmy and Jey. In the end, it took three Helluva Kicks from Zayn to his brother-turned-betrayer Jey Uso to start his first-ever tag team championship run with Kevin Owens. It wasn't the only show stealer of the evening. In one of the greatest title matches of all time, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte in a slugfest to be crowned the new WWE Smackdown women's champion. Wrestlemania turned even more perfect for WWE Hall-of-Famer Rey Mysterio as he put his son Dominik in his place in a emotional roller-coaster of a match. The blockbuster team of Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita triumphed over Damage Control in an entertaining six-women tag contest. It was the perfect follow-up clash after Seth Rollins used the stomp to beat Logan Paul in an absolute classic. In a match filled with back-and-forth action, The Visionary, after being overwhelmed initially, nailed the final blow and emerged victorious. WWE WrestleMania 39 got off to a cracking start on Day 1 with Austin Theory shocking John Cena to retain his United States championship. With the referee out, Theory hit Cena with the low blow and then the A Town-Down to pin the legend 1, 2, 3. The Street Profits walked away victorious in the fatal-4 way high-flying showcase tag match.
Apr 02, 2023 09:30 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: 3 HELLUVA KICKS! Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens crowned undisputed tag team champions
Sami Zayn, with a poetic justice in the end as he hits JEY USO, his former BROTHER, with not one, two two but THREE HELLUVA KICKS to end The Usos' historic run. Ladies and gentlemen, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are your new UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS.
What a main event. What a way to end the show. And it's not over yet. We will see you tomorrow again for Day 2. Until then, savour this moment as KO and Zayn win their first-ever tag team championship together.
Apr 02, 2023 09:23 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Can anything stop these men?
More drama! Double Splash from Usos to Kevin Owens and we don't know how but Owens managed to get his shoulder up. The Usos say it's over as they perch KO on the top rope but Sami pulls out Jimmy. It's going to be an incredible finish.
Apr 02, 2023 09:22 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: THERE IS LIFE LEFT IN ZAYN AND OWENS
Call it instinct, call it adrenaline or whatever you want but Sami and KO have injected life back into this match. Sami gets the Helluva kick on Jimmy while KO stuns Jey only for him to kick out at the last moment. We're running out of words now folks.
Apr 02, 2023 09:20 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Sami Zayn's EXPLODER out of nowhere
Sami Zayn's heart is beating as he kicks out of The One-Day and then a Helluva Kick from Jey. But just when it seemed that Sami had in him drilled the final nail in the coffin, Zayn hit Jey with the exploder suplex. Meanwhile Kevin Owens has scraped back into the ring.
Apr 02, 2023 09:18 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Sami Zayn brutally taken apart, Kevin Owens put through table
It's now getting uncomfortable to watch. Sami Zayn can't even get up as The Usos continue to dismantle their former Bloodline member. It gets worse as they slam Kevin Owens through the table to take him out of the equation. The Usos have for long wanted to end the Sami Zayn problem and tonight could be it.
Apr 02, 2023 09:12 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Back-to-back close calls for Owens, Zayn
With Kevin Owens perched on the top rope, Sami drops Jey on the apron with the brain-buster allowing KO to land the Frog Splash only for Jimmy to kick out. Then Sami goes for the Usos splash and once again Jimmy gets his shoulder up. Well, they have been tag-team champions for over 600 runs for a reason.
Apr 02, 2023 09:10 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: HOT-TAG MADE! Kevin Owens enters with fury
After being annihilated by The Usos, Sami manages to take in Kevin Owens, who starts off with a cannon ball off the top rode on the outside taking down Jey and Jimmy. KO then drops the frog splash on both The Usos but one offence too many pins him down. Goes for the stunner and gets slammed head first before a Swanton Bomb caught Jey's knees.
Apr 02, 2023 09:06 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Jimmy and Jey punish Sami early on
Jimmy and Jey tag each other in and out to restrict any offence from Sami Zayn. Zayn being punished, first outside the ring, where Jey came diving from the top rope inside the ring. And then Jimmy uses unfair advantage kicking Sami in the face while his brother had the referee distracted. Kevin Owens can't do much barring watch.
Apr 02, 2023 09:01 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Sami Zayn walks out to a thunderous ovation as main event begins
The stakes could not be higher in this high-octane WrestleMania main-event. Sami was left heartbroken, betrayed after the Bloodline outcasted him, and now he has a shot at redemption. The ring bells and the main-event is underway. Fittingly, It's Sami and Jey who start things off. In April 22 last year when Sami Zayn approached the Bloodline. At Survivor Series he in a way became The Bloodline's member when he took out KO's team before it all fell apart.
Apr 02, 2023 08:47 AM IST
Apr 02, 2023 08:47 AM IST
After losing to Vince McMahon last year at Wrestlemania, Pat McAfee picked registered his first Mania win as he pins The Miz in an impromptu match with some ring side help. The one person more happy than McAfee right now is Michael Cole, his good bud. Anyway, all over to the main event now as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens pair up hoping to take down one half of The Bloodline, The Usos.
Apr 02, 2023 08:39 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Pat McAfee returns to confront The Miz
Michael Cole cannot keep calm as Pat McAfee's music hits and The Miz can't belive it. Impromptu match underway as Snoop Dogg just announced Miz vs McAfee right away. The bell rings and here we go. Corey Graves is clearly not impressed as he berates McAfee on commentary. Wearing a tank top, McAfee is wrestling The Miz in formals. Folks, we've seen it all.
Apr 02, 2023 08:28 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: AND NEWWWWW SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION
Rhea Ripley has beaten Charlotte in one of the greatest title matches of all time, let alone WrestleMania. In the closing moments, Charlotte got knocked out, allowing Ripley to hit the Riptide from the top rope and get the 1, 2, 3 over The Queen. A cracking contest, an equally enthralling result. The landscape of Smackdown is set to change with Ripley in charge.
Apr 02, 2023 08:23 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: RIPTIDE… but Charlotte kicks out
Absolute disbleif on the face of Rhea Ripley as Charlotte kicks out of the riptide. After she almost hit the referee, Ripley connected with a headbutt to Charlotte, then pick her up and nailed with his finisher. But to no avail. 75000 people besides themselves after what they just witnessed. An out-of-body experience.
Apr 02, 2023 08:20 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Another KICK OUT! Ripley besides herself
Another close pin attempt but the match rolls on. Rhea goes for the rip tide for the second time in the match but once again Charlotte reversed it into back-to-back German Suplexes. The offence, however doesn't last long as Rhea pummells Charlotte with a German Suplex of her own, with so much intensity that The Queen landed face first. Michael Cole and Corey Graves can't believe it but Charlotte carries on.
Apr 02, 2023 08:17 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: KIP-UP from The QUEEN, Rhea looks for answers
After both women get back on their feet, Charlotte lands some heavy punches on the challenger. But as she goes on the top rope for a high-flying move, Rhea sprung out of nowhere and threw Charlotte from the top rope all the way onto the mat. Almost like an inverted German Suplex as Charlotte falls face and gut first. That seemed to be in but still only a 2 count. Ripley can't believe it.
Apr 02, 2023 08:14 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: What a counter from Charlotte
The Queen went for another crossbody bur Rhea rolled over and picked her up. Then went for the Rip-tide but Chalrlotte pulled odd an incredible counter by reversing it into a DDT to almost pick up the win. Both women get up but connect each other with BIG BOOTS to again go down on the mat.
Apr 02, 2023 08:12 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Charlotte fights back
Uses a counter from the corner to bring some life back into the match, and now unleashes a flurry of chops to bring out the 'WHHHHHOOO' chants from the crowd. Targets Rhea's legs to set her up for Figure-8 leg lock.
Apr 02, 2023 08:10 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Rhea with the power game
Rhea Ripley is proving to be quite the challenge for Charlotte as she realises. The Rumble winner is a powerhouse and Charlotte is realised it with every hard blow she takes. Charlotte tried to grab the advantaege with a flying crossbody but that's all she could muster. Ever since, it's been all Rhea in the match. Hard-hitting heavy blows to the back accompanied by some trash talking, Rhea is taking her sweet time to inflict damage.
Apr 02, 2023 08:03 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: It's time for MAMI vs QUEEN for the TITLE
The winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble Rhea Ripley walks out for her biggest test yet against Charlotte Flair. Charlotte is the most successful female in the history of Wrestlemania wining more matches than any other woman on the roster present or past. The introductions from Samantha Irvin are taken care of as the opponents lock eyes. OOOOOHHH this is going to be intense!
Apr 02, 2023 07:50 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: REY MYSTERIO WINS, puts DOMINIK in his place
Rey Mysterio gets the win over his son Dominik in an memorable finish. Dom had the referee distracted after taking off the turnbuckle and then taking out a chain from his sweatshirt. But before he could line his father up, Bad Bunny got up from his commentary duties and snatched it away. Before Dom could realise what just happened, Rey hit the drop kick to his son on the ropes, struck him with the 619, followed by the FROG SPLASH to pick up the win.
Apr 02, 2023 07:48 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Three Amigos? NOPE, not yet
Dominik goes for the Three Amigos, the legendary Eddie Guerrero's legendary move, but Rey interrupts it after just the one suplex. Dominik then adds insult to injury as he delivers a 619 of his own to father Rey, followed by a bone-jarring Frog Splash. But Rey still has life left and gets his shoulder up before the three count.
Apr 02, 2023 07:46 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Dominik ALMOST gets Rey
And look who's out here. Judgment Day members Damien Priest and Finn Balor. Froces the distraction as Dominik plants Rey with a reverse throw of sorts into the lower turnbuckle. Goes for the pin but Rey gets his shoulder up. Mysterio hits the 619 but with Finn distracting the referee, Priest picks on Rey.
Apr 02, 2023 07:43 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: And now Dominik disrespects Aliyah
Does this kid have no shame? Utter disrespect as Dominik approaches his mother and sister seated in the front row and splashes whatever it was that Aliyah was drinking on her face. He then tries to scream at his moither again but gets slapped in response. This is getting out of hands.
Apr 02, 2023 07:40 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Rey is focussed
Five minutes into the match and this is a different Rey Mysterio we are seeing. He is focussed and no longer the softie. Stuns Dominik with a couple of lucha libre moves, showing his son who the real boss still is. Then takes out his belt and unleashed on Dominik hoping to put the kid in his place.
Apr 02, 2023 07:39 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Rey Mysterio's ultimate tribute to Eddie Guerrero
VIVA-LA-RAZA! Rey pays the ultimate tribute to his homie, the late great Eddie Guerrero as he enters the arena on a low rider and to Eddie's iconic ‘Lie-Cheat-Steal’ music. A huge round of applause for the HALL OF FAMER, Rey Mysterio.
Apr 02, 2023 07:30 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: It's TIME! Father vs SON at Mani for only the second time
WWE air the vignettes of Dominik's insinuating acts on the Mysterio family - from punching and slapping his father to disrespecting his mother on live TV - his time in the prison and how he wished he was Eddie Guerrero's son. The only other time a father battled his son at WrestleMania was back at Mania 17 in 2001 when Vince McMahon vs Shane McMahon stole the show in a no-disqualification match. 22 years later, here's another father-son rivalry with no love lost between the two.
Apr 02, 2023 07:18 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: BECKY PINS BAYLEY! Trish, Lita back winning at Mania
A touch of the old to finish things off. Trish nails the chick kick, while Lita brings out the Twist of Fate and the LitaSault. Bayley tries to delivery the Belly to Bayley to Becky from the top rope but The MAN counters it to plant the leader of Damage Control with a MANhandle slam from the top rope. 1, 2… and 3.
Apr 02, 2023 07:15 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Bayley and Becky exchange blows
With the nostalgia out of the way, two of the top women in WWE take centrestage. Bayley trash talks to Becky to which Lunch replies with a slap and some aggressive words of her own. Meanwhile, with the action spilling outside the ring, Iyo Sky moonsaults from the top rope in all 5 women outside the ring. Amid the chaos, in case you're wondering who the two legan women in this match are, it's Becky and Bayley.
Apr 02, 2023 07:11 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: LITA tags in TRISH
The 7-time champion Trish takes control against Dakota Kai. Uses a hurricanarana to send Bayley out of the ring. Dakota Kai barely surviving Trish here but uses a big boot to wrest back advantage.
Apr 02, 2023 07:09 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Becky teams up with Lita, Trish in six-women tag match
THE MAN, Becky Lynch makes her entrance with the two women she grew up idolosing - Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita. The match starts with Damage Control using the number's game to negate Becky. Lynch tries to counter but Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky has her restricted on the mat. Lynch tags in Lita but after an initial flurry of offence, the legendary Lita has been rendered inaffective as Damage Control use frequent tags to dictate the match at their own pace.
Apr 02, 2023 06:52 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: SETH ROLLINS WINS!!!
HE HAS DONE IT! SETH ROLLINS is victorious at Wrestlemania in an incredible match to an incredible finish. Going for another high-flying move - a Coast-to-Coast, Logan launched into a Super Kick from Rollins, after which Seth hit the stomp and got the 1, 2, 3. Quite easily, the match of the evening so far as the crowd goes berserk. Top stuff from two top-notch athletes.
Apr 02, 2023 06:48 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: PEDIGREE… and a KICK OUT!
Back in the ring, Seth Rollins flattens Logan Paul with a pedigree but it's a kick out. Paul then hits a Frog Splash and this time, Seth kicks out. All of Logan Paul's matches so far have been absolute bangers and this one is no different. Look at the faces of the crowd, that tells the picture.
Apr 02, 2023 06:46 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Logan nails the right hand but Rollins miraculously kicks out
Logan Paul almost picked up the win. He landed the knockout punch which laid Rollins flat in consecutive weeks. But perhaps the stomp to the finger did a lot more damage than expected. With Logan Paul taking too much time to recover after hitting Rollins with the blow, it gave Seth enough time to kick out. The match is alive.
Apr 02, 2023 06:43 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Rollins fight back, FINALLY!
One mistake and Paul pays for it. Logan went for an impromptu moon-sault off the top rope rope but his body hit flush in the mat. Rollins has had the upper hand ever since, knocks Logan Paul down with three back to back suicide dives outside the ring and then deal the ultimate blow with a stomp to Paul's titanium installed finger, on to the steep steps. He isn't called The Architect without a reason.
Apr 02, 2023 06:40 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Logan Paul applies the brakes on Rollins
Most surprisingly, Logan Paul has been ahead of Seth Rollins throughout the match. Everything Rollins has throw at him Paul has been able to figure a way out of it and trap The Visionary with his own tricks. Rollins went for the stomp but Paul kipped up for an awesome moment. Then he connected a punch to Rollins' guts to stun him and now has the former Shield member in a leg submission. Rollins has been overwhelmed, quite frankly put.
Apr 02, 2023 06:34 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: SING-ALONG with ROLLINS
Over 75000 singing Seth Rollins' theme song. It's become quite the thing lately, so much so that it has hijacked shows and interrupted Logan Paul's promos. Logan, perched in the corner, Paul is not impressed and yawns as Rollins acknowledges the crowd and takes a moment to soak it in. The visionary has brought a lot of drop with those pink tights.
Apr 02, 2023 06:18 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: STREET PROFITS with the WIN
A crazy finish to a crazy match. Ricochet with a shooting star press off the top rope outside the ring, but lands right on Dawkins' knee going for another inside. Montez Ford then flies from the top of the top on to Ricochet and gets the win for his team. The match lasted hardly 10 minutes but it had every high-flying move one could hope for.
Apr 02, 2023 06:15 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: ARE YOU KIDDING ME?
And now a ring-shaking suplex involving everyone as Ricochet flies to floor everyone including himself. Oh and wait! That's not all. Braun with the Strowman Express outside the rings before Angelo Dawkins' insane shoulder tackle takes down the Monster.
Apr 02, 2023 06:11 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: WHAT IN THE WORLD???
Chad Gable just hit a rolling German Suplex on the Monster Among All Monsters Braun Strowman. Back and forth action as the heavyweights in the match are going crazy. Ivar just produced a moonsault off the top rope but failed to connect. Strowman then climbed up to the top rope much to the disbelief of the crowd and lands his 450-plus pound body on Ivar. INCREDIBLE!
Apr 02, 2023 06:10 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: As we recover from the opening match shocker, the showcase tag team match begins
WOW! As we come to terms with what we just saw - Austin Theory beating John Cena - the fatal-4-way tag team match is underway between Ricochet-Strowman, The Vikings Raider, The Street Profits and Gable and Otis.
Apr 02, 2023 06:02 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: AUSTIN THOERY BEATS JOHN CENA!
WHAT??? Austrin Theory has just shocked the whole crowd by getting the 1, 2, 3 over Cena. Here's how it panned out. Cena went for a second AA, but in the process knocked down the referee. He then locked Theory into the STF, forcing the United States champ to tap out. But with the referee negated, it doesn't count. As Cena goes up to check on the referee, Theiry hits him with the low blow and then lands the A-Town Down finisher to pick up the win. What a moment for the 25-year-old, defeating the one and only John Cena at Wrestlemania. if you though Brock ending the streak was shocking, we are never going to hear the end of this.
Apr 02, 2023 05:55 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Cena goes for the AA but…
Pulsating moments in the match as Cena grabs Theory into the AA, before getting landed face first into the mat with a DDT. Theory now has Cena in the sleeper, forcing John to fall on to his knees but just when the referee checks on him, that famous strength of Cena comes to the fore. Lifts Theory and slams him onto th turnbuckle.
Apr 02, 2023 05:53 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Theory on the offence!
Cena countered a suplex with one of his own but that's all the recent offence he can muster. Theory with a drop kick from outside the ring to stun Cena as the 16-time champ regains his breath. Theory tries to connect another drop kick but gets caught in the STF. As the crowd comes unglued, Theory bits Cena again to break the hold. FRUSTRATION, DESPERATION!
Apr 02, 2023 05:49 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Opening minutes and Cena a step ahead of Theory
A show of strength from Cena, who floors Theory with two strong shoulder tackles. A desperate Theory bites Cena's ears and after distracting John, attacks him from behind. Now brings out suplexes. Goes for a pin but Cena gets his shoulder up at 2. Meanwhile, the iconic 'Let's Go Cena… Cena Sucks' chants are back.
Apr 02, 2023 05:46 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: HUGE HUGE OVATION FOR JOHN CENA, THE ABSOLUTE GREATEST
What a pop, what a roar as 'My Time is Now' plays in the area as Cena walks out for his 16th WrestleMania and gets in the ring with his trademark run. In 2004, Cena made his Wrestlemania debut, winning the United States Championship from The Big Show from the opening match of the night. 19 years later, Cena starts off the show again, hoping to win his 6th US title. This is what makes WWE so exciting.
Apr 02, 2023 05:42 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Austin Theory makes his entrance
Quite simply, the biggest match of Austin Theory's career, who walks out to a lukewarm reception. Which is anything but his opponent Cena is expected to receive. Today's attendance is in excess of 74000 and what a moment it will be for Theory if he can get the 1, 2, 3 over Cena - the man he grew up idolising.
Apr 02, 2023 05:40 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: A MUST-SEE Wrestlemania!
The host of Wrestlemania 39, The Miz is here in the ring, with the one and only Snoop Dogg. Snoop D O Double G has been a regular guest at WWE, especially Wrestlemania. Who can forget him accompanying Sasha Banks at Mania 32? The A-lister pumps the crowd by listing the names of their favourites. We're officially on.
Apr 02, 2023 05:33 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Becky G sings 'America The Beautiful'
American singer and actress Becky G joins a long list of celebrities to sing 'America The Beautiful'. And you know what that means folks, Wrestlemania 39 is here, live and in all its glory. It's the one night… oh wait. Scratch that. Two nights of the year wrestling fans look forward to the most. Here it begins. The greatest live event in sports and entertainment.
Apr 02, 2023 05:30 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: KO, Sami join hands for the biggest challenge yet
Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens go back a long way. Two Canadian buddies who have been great friends and equally amazing rivals, but tonight they face a fight like no other against the undisputed WWE tag team champions - Jimmy and Jey, the Usos. After being betrayed by The Bloodline at the Rumble, Zayn has fallen back to a friend… heck, a brother instead to take down one of the pillars of the greatest WWE faction today.
Apr 02, 2023 05:23 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Cena vs Theory to open the show
It's just been confirmed that John Cena vs Austin Theory will kick off Wrestlemania. The opening match of the show is as important - if not more - than the main event, and Cena-Theory blockbuster is just what's needed to start off the show. Rey Mysterio vs Kurt Angle from Summerslam 2002 is still widely considered the best opening PPV match of all time and while Cena and Theory are nothing like Mysterio and Angle, the anticipation to see John back in a ring at Wrestlemania is what promises ton make it special. Hang on tight. We are less than five minutes away.
Apr 02, 2023 05:14 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Rollins needs this win, Logan eyes his biggest
It was at the Elimination Chamber that Seth 'Freakin' Rollins paid for loudmouthing against Logan Paul. Paul cost him the match sowing the seeds for a Logan vs Rollins showdown. Both performers have had a very contrasting road to Wrestlemania. Logan has emerged out of The Miz's shadows and his stocks have been such that WWE trusted him with main-eventing a show with their biggest superstar of today, Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Seth on the other hand, put on quite the show against Cody Rhodes but struggled to win a big PPV match in the last year. Rollins is one of the top three stars of the WWE and it will be interesting to see what he does to get the W back against his name against Logan. Paul has the stage on fire with some insane spots, including his mid-air collision with Ricochet but it's going to take a lot more to get one past the Architect. He managed to do it twice in 2 weeks though, laying out Rollins flat with a knockout punch and Seth needs to watch out for a 'third time's the charm moment'.
-
Apr 02, 2023 04:57 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Here's how the match card looks like on Day 1
1 Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena - United States Championship
2 Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - SmackDown Women's Championship
3 The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn - Undisputed Tag Team Championships
4 Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)
5 Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio
6 Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders - Men's showcase
Apr 02, 2023 04:52 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Will Cena do the honours?
That's the burning question on everyone's mind. Usually an established superstar who is about to go out, is handed a defeat by an upcoming superstar, and the Cena vs Theory match has all the elements of it. Cena told Theory he is not ready in one of the most brutal mic burials of all time, and while that statement could hold true, the United States champion hasn't been more confident of anything else in his life. The only thing which was a bit off was his promo in an empty arena but that could be just to spice things up a little bit, get inside Cena's head. The fans are crystal clear - they don't want to see Theory going over. But hey… this is Wrestlemania, where 9 years ago, The Undertaker's streak ended. All we can say is, be ready for ANYTHING!
Apr 02, 2023 04:46 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Big Match JOHN is back in classic Past vs Future contest
For the first time since 2020, John Cena is back at the Showcase of the Immortals in what could be his last and final Wrestlmania. Cena has stayed away from WWE for the last last 2 years, with his last decent run coming in 2021 when he was in a feud with Roman Reigns. With the 'Leader of Cenation' in the last leg of his wrestling career, Cena finds himself in the middle of a rivalry with someone, who feels is the next John Cena. Austin Theory's stocks started to gain steam last year when he got F5d off the top of the pod by Brock Lesnar and then stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin at Mania 38. But in the last few months, the young 25-year-old can really burst through the ranks. It's not just his beard that's grown, Theory has been a bloody good United States Champion, but he will be put to a test by no other than Big Match John.
Apr 02, 2023 04:35 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Oh boy, let's talk about the MANIA stage
WWE Wrestlemania is known for its grand stage - and this year it's a thing of beauty, probably the most amazing since Mania 33. It sure has lived up to the theme Wrestlemania goes Hollywood. We had the big Pirate Ship at Mania 37, and the famous mask at Mania 34. But this one has got to be the most stupendous Wrestlemania stage of all time. Tell is which one is yours. Mania 17 and 19 are among fan favourite Wrestlemania stages.
Apr 02, 2023 04:29 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Rey vs Dominik - A father out to put his kid back in line
Last year after Wrestlemania when the Judgment Day was formed, if someone was to tell say that Dominik would become the breakout star from that faction, our response would have been: "Are you kidding me?" But here we are, with Dom one of the greatest heels in pro wrestling today as he gets ready to face the wrath of his father Rey. After turning on his father back in September at Clash of the Titans, Dominik has left Rey no other choice. Rey swore he will never do it, he will never fight his son, but he has been pushed over the edge and now it comes to a conclusion. From tag team partners at last Wrestlemania to friends-turned-foes now. This father-son rivalry is a match the crowd will be heavily invested in emotionally.
Apr 02, 2023 04:17 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: What a night WWE Hall of Fame 2023 was
Each year, the night before Wrestlemania, WWE honours its legends by inducting them at the Hall of Fame. And what a class it was this year - Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, Andy Kauffman and the late Tim White. It was an emotional evening with Rey baring his heart and Stacey getting honoured by her long time friend Torrie Wilson and mentor Mick Foley. Ric Flair was over the moon inducting his friend and rival The Great Muta and The APA - Farooq and JBL narrating a classic Tim White story. RIP, TIM. You are indeed a WARRIOR.
Apr 02, 2023 04:11 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: It's gone HOLLYWOOD after 18 years
The theme for Wrestlemania 39 is Hollywood. The last time it happened was in 2005, when there used to be a different landscape in WWE altogether. It was where John Cena and Batista won their first ever world championships in WWE, and Rey Mysterio battled the late great Eddie Guerrero in one of the greatest lucha libre matches of all time. On that night, The Undertaker defeated Randy Orton to take his Wrestlemania streak to 13-0 and Kurt Angle-Shawn Michaels stole the show with a Mania classic. 18 years later, all of these names are either retired or on the last legs of their career. Only Cena, Orton and Rey remain active performers and two of them perform tonight. What an evening this is going to be.
Apr 02, 2023 03:57 AM IST
WWE WrestleMania 39 Live: Hello and Welcome to THE GRANDEST STAGE OF THEM ALL
It's time for WRESTLEMANIA folks. All you wrestling fans out there… it's the year's biggest day for the WWE. Since 1985, they have thrilled and surprised us with the show that has become the cornerstone of professional. When Hulk Hogan teamed up with Mr. T at the Madison Square Garden, you always knew WrestleMania would become special. But the heights of popularity it has reached nearly 4 decades later is unprecedented. It has become a legacy in itself, and this time there's a pinch of Hollywood. Get ready, set, excited for the ride of your life as we and WWE brings you all the live updates from WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.