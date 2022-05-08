WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Match card, timings in IST, TV channels, and live streaming details

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 LIVE streaming details: The feud between Ronda Rousey and WWE SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair takes an interesting turn as the two superstars are all set to take on each other in a highly-anticipated “I Quit” match with the title on the line. The match will take place at WrestleMania Backlash, which will be held at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

The former UFC champion made a stellar return to WWE after a long hiatus, knocking Flair over the top rope to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble but failed to win the title at WrestleMania 38. However, with another opportunity and Rousey's ambitions to once again rise to the top, Flair could feel the heat at the event.

Apart from this former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will team up with Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) and take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team action.

Bobby Lashley will also be in action against the 7 ft 2' Omos.

Here is the match card of WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey (“I Quit” Match)

Cody Rhodes vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Drew McIntyre & Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

AJ Styles vs Edge

Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

Here are the live streaming details of WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022:

When will WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 telecast in India?

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 will telecast on Monday, 9th May 2022 at 5:30 am in India.

Which TV channels will telecast WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 in India?

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 will telecast on on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

Where can I catch the LIVE streaming on WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022?

The live streaming of WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

