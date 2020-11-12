Chennai’s Metropolitan Transport Corporation MD arrested in connection with fake job racket

tamil-nadu

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:37 IST

Chennai crime branch has arrested the managing director of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in connection with a fake job racket case against former transport minister Senthil Balaji.

MTC director K Ganesan was arrested late on Wednesday on charges of sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Monday, former minister Balaji had appeared before the job racket wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for questioning.

Complaints were filed by victims against the former minister and his associates for allegedly promising government jobs in the department during his tenure (2011-2015) and swindling up to Rs1.8 crore. Balaji acquired an anticipatory bail in February. He was earlier with the AIADMK and shifted loyalties to TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK but joined the DMK in 2018 and is currently an MLA. The CCB started investigation last year. In September, they raided Ganesan’s house and MTC officials were also called in for an inquiry.