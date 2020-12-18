Farmers’ protest: DMK, allies show support by holding day-long hunger strike in Chennai

tamil-nadu

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (formed for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections) is holding a day-long hunger strike in Chennai on Friday in support of farmers protesting in Delhi against the Centre’s three new farm Bills.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced that state president L Murugan will undertake a three-day tour from December 19 under the “Farmers’ friend Modi” programme to explain the contents of the Bills and Central schemes that have benefitted farmers across different districts.

DMK’s hunger protest is being held despite police denying them permission citing Covid-19 pandemic norms. The leaders wore green shawls and masks and sat on a stage erected in the city. Those in attendance were DMK’s president MK Stalin, MP Kanimozhi and leaders of alliance partners like Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko, CPI (M) secretary K Balakrishnan, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP Thol Thirumavalavan.

Speaking at the event, Stalin said, “Farmers have been rallying for 23 consecutive days today. The struggle will continue until all three agricultural legislations are repealed.” “We continue to see the government hastily enacting anti-people laws. Farmers should have been consulted before bringing in these laws; They should hold consultations with representatives of the agricultural associations or it should have been debated in the Lok Sabha. But, this federal government has not done any of this. Who do these laws protect? And those who fight it are called anti-nationals.”

Stalin had, on December 5, launched a state-wide protest from chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s home constituency in Salem, demanding the repeal of the three agrarian legislations. The Opposition leader has attacked the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)- BJP alliance over the issues, particularly chief minister Palaniswami’s farmer roots. The ruling AIADMK government had backed the three farm bills.