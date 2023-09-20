10 best 85-inch TV to enjoy content on big screen in September 2023

A 85-inch TV is what you need to bring home to elevate your viewing experience. It also comes packed with several other features like better display and more user-friendly features. Whether you're a cinephile, a sports enthusiast, or a gamer, there are many reasons why you must consider investing in an 85-inch TV. Imagine you’re watching a football game with your family on the big screen, you will almost feel that you’re witnessing the match live when viewing on a 85-inch TV. Similarly, when it comes to binge-watching content on an OTT platform, the charm of watching it on the bigger screen promises an enriching and inviting experience.

85-inch TV is perfect for large spaces. (Pexels)

Now that we've highlighted why investing in an 85-inch TV is a fantastic choice, let's dive into the best options available on Amazon. This buying guide has some of the best 85-inch TVs listed below. Take a look at them.

TCL 85P745 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This 85-inch TV by TCL is a true entertainment powerhouse. The TCL 85P745 boasts a stunning 4K Ultra HD display, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals that will elevate your viewing experience. With Google TV as its smart platform, you have access to a vast library of content and apps at your fingertips, ensuring endless entertainment possibilities. Whether you're streaming your favourite movies, playing games, or catching up on the latest TV shows, this TV provides it all. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to any room. With advanced features like Dolby Atmos audio and multiple HDMI ports, you can immerse yourself in cinematic sound and connect all your devices seamlessly.

Specifications

Display Size: 85 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Platform: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Samsung QA85QN900AKXXL 85-Inch 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

Elevate your home entertainment with the Samsung QA85QN900AKXXL. This 85-inch TV takes visuals to a whole new level with its mesmerizing 8K Ultra HD display. Every image is rendered with stunning clarity and vibrant colours, thanks to the Neo QLED technology. Powered by a smart platform, you can seamlessly access your favourite streaming apps and content. The sleek steel design adds a touch of elegance to your living space. With features like Object Tracking Sound+ and Quantum HDR 64x, you'll enjoy cinematic sound and lifelike picture quality. Immerse yourself in a world of entertainment like never before.

Specifications

Display Size: 85 inches

Resolution: 8K Ultra HD

Smart Platform: Samsung Smart TV

Audio: Object Tracking Sound+

HDR: Quantum HDR 64x

Vu 85QV Masterpiece Series 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Vu 85QV Masterpiece Series is a 85-inch TV that truly lives up to its name. Its 4K Ultra HD display delivers breathtaking visuals with rich colours and sharp details. With smart capabilities, you can effortlessly stream your favourite content and explore a world of apps. The Jetplane Grey design adds a touch of sophistication to your home decor. This TV is not just about visuals; it also offers immersive audio with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support. Multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure easy connectivity to your devices.

Specifications

Display Size: 85 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Platform: Vu ActiVoice

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Daktron 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

This 85-inch TV from Daktron is designed to bring cinematic experiences into your home. Its 4K Ultra HD display delivers stunning visuals with vivid colours and lifelike clarity. Powered by Android, you have access to a world of apps and content. The sleek black design complements any room decor. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, connecting your devices is a breeze. Enjoy immersive audio with the built-in 20W speakers. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming, this TV offers it all.

Specifications

Display Size: 85 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Platform: Android TV

Audio: 20W speakers

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

IQ-IT'S ROYALTY IQFL85ST 85-Inch 4K QLED Frameless Smart TV

The IQ-IT'S ROYALTY IQFL85ST is an 85-inch TV that redefines elegance and entertainment. Its 4K QLED display delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and exceptional contrast. With a frameless design, it offers an immersive viewing experience. Powered by Google Assistant, you can control your TV with voice commands. Multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure easy connectivity to your devices. This TV is a blend of style and substance, making it a perfect addition to your home theatre.

Specifications

Display Size: 85 inches

Resolution: 4K QLED

Smart Platform: Google Assistant

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Three best features

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TCL 85P745 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD Display Google TV Smart Platform Dolby Atmos Audio Samsung QA85QN900AKXXL 85-Inch 8K Ultra HD TV 8K Ultra HD Display Neo QLED Technology Quantum HDR 64x Vu 85QV Masterpiece Series 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV 4K Ultra HD Display Vu ActiVoice Smart Platform Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Audio Daktron 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 4K Ultra HD Display Android Smart Platform 20W Built-in Speakers IQ-IT'S ROYALTY IQFL85ST 85-Inch 4K QLED Frameless TV 4K QLED Frameless Display Google Assistant Smart Platform Frameless Design

Pros and cons for each product

Products Pros Cons TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 (Black) 4K Ultra HD display, Google TV Smart platform, Dolby Atmos audio May be expensive for some, Heavier and bulkier due to size, Limited availability of Google TV apps Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900AKXXL (Steel) 8K Ultra HD display with Neo QLED technology, Quantum HDR 64x, Smart TV capabilities Very high price point, Requires compatible content for 8K, Heavier and bulkier due to size Vu 215 cms (85 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 85QV (Jetplane Grey) 4K Ultra HD display, Smart QLED technology, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support Limited availability of apps, Some users may find it pricey, Heavy and large form factor Daktron 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV, Black 4K Ultra HD resolution, Android TV for a wide range of apps, Decent audio quality Limited app support, No advanced HDR support, Large and heavy design IQ-IT'S ROYALTY IQ 215 cm (85 inches) 4K QLED Frameless Smart TV IQFL85ST (Black) with Google Assistant (2023 Model) 4K QLED display, Frameless design, Google Assistant - Value for money Limited availability, May not have the latest features, Large size and weight

Best value for money

Among the lineup of impressive 85-inch TVs, the TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745 (Black) stands out as the best value for money option. With its 4K Ultra HD display, Google TV Smart platform, and Dolby Atmos audio, it offers an exceptional viewing experience without breaking the bank. This TV strikes a perfect balance between features and affordability, making it an ideal choice for those looking to enjoy big-screen entertainment without overspending. Its competitive pricing coupled with advanced technology makes it a top pick for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product

When it comes to the best overall product in the 85-inch TV category, the Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA85QN900AKXXL (Steel) takes the crown. With an impressive 8K Ultra HD display featuring Neo QLED technology and Quantum HDR 64x, it delivers unparalleled picture quality and clarity. Smart TV capabilities further enhance the user experience, making it a powerhouse of entertainment. While it comes at a premium price, the Samsung QA85QN900AKXXL's cutting-edge features and breathtaking visuals justify its position as the best overall choice for those seeking the ultimate home theater experience.

How to find the best 85-inch TV?

To find the best 85-inch TV that suits your needs, consider factors like display technology (4K or 8K), Smart TV features, audio quality, and budget. While each of the mentioned TVs has its advantages, assess your priorities. For example, if you're on a budget, the TCL 85P745 offers excellent value for money. If you prioritize picture quality, the Samsung QA85QN900AKXXL is the best choice. Evaluate your preferences, compare the pros and cons, and select the TV that aligns with your entertainment requirements.

